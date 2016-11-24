Some gobble down turkey, then shop to start holiday season

NEW YORK — Gobble down the turkey, then head to the stores.

Thanksgiving Day, rather than the day afterward, has become the start of the holiday shopping season in a shift that delights some and disgusts others.

Many of the nation's mall operators and the big retailers like J.C. Penney and Macy's that anchor them would like to see it established as a new Thanksgiving tradition. The competition to grab customers first is keen.

But many workers complain that stores are putting profits over workers' time to be with their families. And some shoppers vow never to visit stores on the holiday.

In general, many are offering the same deals in their brick-and-mortar stores as online, and they're pushing them even earlier this year for online shoppers.