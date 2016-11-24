LIST: Thanksgiving Day closings

The following state, federal and local government offices’ schedules may be affected by the Thanksgiving Day holiday today.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Today’s routes will run Friday.

Jacksonville: Today’s routes ran Wednesday.

Little Rock: Today’s routes will be picked up Friday. Friday’s routes will be picked up Saturday.

Little Rock Recycling: Today’s routes will be picked up on Friday. Friday’s routes will be picked up Saturday.

Maumelle: Friday routes will run Monday. Monday’s, Tuesday’s and today’s routes will run one day late.

North Little Rock: Today’s and Friday’s routes will run one day late.

Sherwood: Today’s routes were picked up Wednesday. Friday routes will be picked up Monday.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County:

North of the river: Today’s routes will be picked up Friday. Friday’s routes will be picked up Saturday.

South of the river: Today’s routes will be picked up Friday. Friday’s routes will be picked up Saturday.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices will be closed today and Friday.

Jacksonville: Offices will be closed today and Friday.

Little Rock Wastewater: Offices will be closed today and Friday.

Little Rock: Offices will be closed today.

Maumelle: Offices will be closed today and Friday.

North Little Rock: Offices will be closed today and Friday.

Sherwood: Offices will be closed today and Friday.

Wrightsville: Offices will be closed today and Friday.

Pulaski County: Offices will be closed today and Friday.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices will be closed today and Friday.

State: Offices will be closed today and Friday.

Federal: Offices will be closed today.

State Capitol: Offices will be closed today and Friday.

POST OFFICE

Offices will be closed today. Delivery routes will not run and drop-off boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Will be closed today, Friday and Sunday. Open regular hours Saturday.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Will be closed today and Friday. Open regular hours Saturday.

Clinton Presidential Center: Closed today. Open regular hours Friday.

SCHOOLS

Little Rock: School is out of session and offices will be closed today and Friday.

North Little Rock: School is out of session and offices will be closed today and Friday.

Pulaski County Special: School is out of session and offices will be closed today and Friday.

ROCK REGION METRO

Offices will be closed today and Friday. Buses and River Rail streetcars will not run today.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices will be closed today and Friday.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won’t give tickets for metered and timed spaces today in observance of Thanksgiving Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times. The Friday after Thanksgiving is always a free day for metered parking and timed spaces under the city’s parking ordinance.