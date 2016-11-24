Volunteer gets club award

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County recently presented Tony Barnes with the William J. Foreman Volunteer Hall of Fame award during its second annual banquet.

The late Foreman was the first person inducted into the Boys & Girls Club volunteer hall of fame last year and the award will continue to bear his name.

Barnes got involved in the Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County early in the club's history. In 2002, the club was serving about 60 kids in a building shared with the Siloam Springs Alternative School, said Chris Shimer, club professional officer. Barnes was recruited by then-board president Mary Benjamin, and after taking a tour of the former location he told Shimer, "You need a building."

Shimer said when he spoke to officials at Boys & Girls Club conferences, he was told it was impossible for a town the size of Siloam Springs to raise the money needed for a building. Barnes' dedication and laser-focus made the impossible possible, Shimer said.

Barnes worked alongside Foreman to start a capital campaign coalition of local business and community leaders that raised $1.5 million, which was used for the building on Heritage Court.

Because of Barnes' efforts and community support, the Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County has become one of the model agencies in Northwest Arkansas in terms of development, Shimer said. The organization has grown to serve more than 500 kids per day, with more than 1,600 members, he said.

"Tony made us relevant," Shimer said. "He got all of you involved because of his interest and his passion."

Barnes' four grandchildren, Kate Barnes, Timothy Barnes, Luke Antony Carothers and Liam Carothers, also spoke about him during the ceremony. Kate Barnes said it was a privilege to honor her grandfather and said the ripples of his generosity will be felt for years to come.

