Woman mistaken for deer shot, dies
A woman was fatally shot by a hunter after being mistaken for a deer in north-central Arkansas, authorities said Wednesday.
Searcy County Sheriff Joey Pruitt said the 29-year-old woman died Tuesday in an apparent hunting accident. The woman's name was not released.
It happened in an area west of Marshall, Pruitt said in a statement.
"The victim was not wearing hunter orange and was mistaken for a deer," Pruitt said.
Authorities did not identify the shooter.
Pruitt said his agency along with Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are investigating the shooting.
