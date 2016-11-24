Woman mistaken for deer shot, dies

A woman was fatally shot by a hunter after being mistaken for a deer in north-central Arkansas, authorities said Wednesday.

Searcy County Sheriff Joey Pruitt said the 29-year-old woman died Tuesday in an apparent hunting accident. The woman's name was not released.

It happened in an area west of Marshall, Pruitt said in a statement.

"The victim was not wearing hunter orange and was mistaken for a deer," Pruitt said.

Authorities did not identify the shooter.

Pruitt said his agency along with Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are investigating the shooting.

State Desk on 11/24/2016