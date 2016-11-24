Trump taps S.C. governor for U.N. dealings, backer of charter schools for education

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- President-elect Donald Trump has chosen South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and charter school advocate Betsy DeVos as his secretary of education, the first women selected for top-level administration posts in his new administration.

Both Cabinet-level positions require Senate confirmation.

While some cheered Haley's selection despite her limited experience on the international stage, the DeVos choice faced criticism even before it was formally announced Wednesday. Conservatives warned that DeVos, a longtime Republican donor, previously supported the Common Core education standards, which Trump railed against during the campaign.

Trump, who was at his Palm Beach estate Wednesday for Thanksgiving, called DeVos "a brilliant and passionate education advocate."

Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson has been offered the job of secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a person familiar with the offer who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss the deliberations publicly.

Carson has not yet accepted the offer, but he posted on social media that "an announcement is forthcoming about my role in helping to make America great again."

"After serious discussions with the Trump transition team, I feel that I can make a significant contribution particularly to making our inner cities great for everyone," he wrote on Facebook.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller said Trump is "spending significant time" weighing his choice for secretary of state. Among those he has interviewed is 2012 GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney, who repeatedly denounced Trump during the 2016 campaign.

Trump said Haley, his U.N. choice, "has a proven track record of bringing people together regardless of background or party affiliation to move critical policies forward for the betterment of her state and our country."

"She is also a proven dealmaker, and we look to be making plenty of deals," he said in a statement. "She will be a great leader representing us on the world stage."

Haley said she accepted the assignment partly out of "a sense of duty," adding that she is "honored that the President-elect has asked me to join his team and serve the country we love."

"When the president believes you have a major contribution to make to the welfare of our nation, and to our nation's standing in the world, that is a calling that is important to heed," she said in a statement.

Haley, who is serving her second term, has worked on trade and labor issues and traveled abroad as governor, including to Europe. She is considered a novice in international affairs.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina praised his home-state governor as a good choice and said in a statement that he looks forward to working with her on "overdue reforms of the United Nations." Graham is chairman of the Senate's Foreign Operations Subcommittee on Appropriations, which is responsible for funding the U.N. and all U.S. foreign assistance.

"As Governor of South Carolina she has recruited and dealt with some of the largest international business firms in the world. Her husband was a member of the South Carolina National Guard who served a tour of duty in Afghanistan," Graham said. "Governor Haley and her family fully understand what is at stake in the war against radical Islam. I know she will be a valuable ally to President-elect Trump."

After secretary of state, the U.N. ambassador is the highest-profile diplomatic position, often serving as the voice for U.S. positions on the international stage.

Trump campaigned on the theme of "America first" and said he is skeptical about international alliances "that tie us up and bring America down." Trump has also described the United Nations as weak and incompetent.

If confirmed, Haley would be the third-consecutive female U.S. ambassador to the U.N., after Susan Rice and Samantha Power, the current ambassador. Her successor as governor would be South Carolina's Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster, a top Trump ally.

Bad blood between Trump and Haley was evident through much of the campaign.

"The people of South Carolina are embarrassed by Nikki Haley!" Trump wrote on Twitter in March. Haley denounced several of Trump's campaign comments and urged voters to "reject the siren call of the angriest voices." During the Republican primary contest, she backed U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in its early months.

But when she visited Trump last week, Haley told reporters that she never disliked Trump in spite of her past comments.

"He was a friend and supporter before he ran for president, and was kind to me then. But when I see something I am uncomfortable with, I say it," she said. "When we met, it was friends who had known each other before."

For charters, vouchers

DeVos, who is from Michigan and is a former finance chairman of the Republican National Committee, is one of the nation's most avid proponents of school choice. This includes charter schools, which are publicly funded but typically run independent of local school boards and teachers' unions, and school vouchers, which give students tax dollars to apply toward private school tuition.

She currently leads the advocacy group, American Federation for Children, and sits on the board of the Jeb Bush-led Foundation for Excellence in Education.

"Under her leadership we will reform the U.S. education system and break the bureaucracy that is holding our children back, so that we can deliver world-class education and school choice to all families," Trump said.

In her own statement, DeVos said: "The status quo in education is not acceptable. Together, we can work to make transformational change that ensures every student in America has the opportunity to fulfill his or her highest potential."

The DeVos family has been active in Republican politics for decades, especially as donors to GOP candidates and the Republican Party. In the three elections preceding 2016, members of her family gave nearly $9.5 million to party committees and candidates.

DeVos' husband, Dick, is an heir to the Amway fortune and a former president of the company. The couple gave $22.5 million to the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington in 2010, at the time the largest private donation in the center's history.

DeVos and her husband have been the propelling force behind the rapid expansion of charter schools in Michigan as founders of the Great Lakes Education Project. The state has one of the most generous charter school laws in the nation, allowing an unusually large number of colleges, universities and school districts to grant charters, with little state oversight.

An unusually high percentage of the charters -- about 80 percent -- are operated for profit. In Detroit, which has the nation's second-highest share of students in charter schools, the charters have been characterized by a high churn of students and teachers, as well as the companies that operate the schools. Even groups that support charters have pushed to establish stricter oversight, but legislation to do so failed last spring, largely because of lobbying by the DeVos' group.

Hours before the DeVos pick was announced, conservative policy leader Frank Cannon, president of American Principles Project, called her "an establishment, pro-Common Core secretary of education."

"This would not qualify as 'draining the swamp,'" Cannon said, referring to Trump's campaign trail slogan. "And it seems to fly in the face of what Trump has stated on education policy up to this point."

Supporters of Common Core, President Barack Obama's answer to No Child Left Behind, say the standards create unified expectations in education state to state. Critics say implementing the new standards requires a narrow track in teaching and that the long-term tracking of students' scores erodes privacy in education.

Asked about DeVos' support for the Common Core standards, Miller, Trump's spokesman, noted that "the president-elect has been consistent and very clear in his opposition to Common Core."

"Anybody joining the administration is signing on to the president-elect's platform and vision for moving America forward," Miller said.

Lily Eskelsen Garcia, president of the National Education Association, criticized the selection in a statement emailed to reporters, saying DeVos' work over the years had "done more to undermine public education than support students."

"She has lobbied for failed schemes, like vouchers -- which take away funding and local control from our public schools -- to fund private schools at taxpayers' expense," Garcia said. "These schemes do nothing to help our most vulnerable students, while they ignore or exacerbate glaring opportunity gaps."

DeVos was slow to warm to Trump.

"Until we have a better reason to embrace and support the top of the ticket, and see an agenda that is truly an opportunity agenda, then we have lots of other options in which to invest and spend our time helping," she said in May.

She said in July that "a lot of the things [Trump] has said are very off-putting and concerning."

Before Wednesday's announcements, Trump's appointments had consisted of five white men: Stephen Bannon as chief strategist in the White House, Reince Priebus as chief of staff, U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama as attorney general, U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo of Kansas as director of the CIA and Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn as national security adviser.

Information for this article was contributed by Julie Bykowicz, Steve Peoples, Gary Fineout and Mark Sherman of The Associated Press; by Robert Costa and Jerry Markon of The Washington Post; and by Mark Landler, Maggie Haberman and Kate Zernike of The New York Times.

