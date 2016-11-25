$20,000 reward offered in 2-year-old girl's shooting death in Little Rock

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information in the death of a 2-year-old girl who was fatally shot Tuesday in Little Rock while riding inside a car.

In a news release Friday, the Little Rock Police Department said it would match a $10,000 amount given by an anonymous donor “for the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible.”

“The city of Little Rock is grateful for this donation and we felt it was important to match it,” said City Manager Bruce T. Moore in a statement. “It is imperative the individual(s) be arrested, and we appreciate the community’s assistance.”

The girl was shot around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday while her mother, Rokiya Williams, 27, of Little Rock, held her in the backseat of a vehicle as they and driver Shunta Johnson, 37, of Little Rock, were traveling to an address on Van Buren Street, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

An unknown vehicle drove past the car on South Harrison Street and shots rang out, during which the girl was struck.

The child, whose identity has not been released, was then taken to UAMS Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 9 p.m. that night.

No suspects had been named as of Friday, and a detailed description of the vehicle involved was not available at that time.

The girl's death was the 37th homicide so far this year in Arkansas’ capital city and the second reported Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the police department at (501) 371-4636 or (501) 340-8477.