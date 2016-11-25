Weekend Predictions: Amazing the football season has arrived here

While it is hard to fathom how this season has flown by so fast, here it is, the last weekend of regular-season play, and the SEC is looking to get two more teams bowl eligible.

Not sure there are enough bowls to go around if 12 of the 14 SEC teams get to six wins, but if Vanderbilt can score an upset at home and Ole Miss wins at home, that would be a good problem for the conference and the bowls.

Went 9-1 last week to bring the season record to 83-24, and before casting a Heisman vote next week, here’s the final picks of this season:

ARKANSAS AT MISSOURI

The Tigers are trying to finish a dismal season on some sort of high note at home, but the Tigers had 704 yards of offense against Tennessee and lost 63-37, which has to be some sort of weird record. The Razorbacks are playing for bowl leverage. At 8-4, the Texas Bowl would love to host the Hogs again, and that would be more exposure in the state of Texas for recruiting. Several bowls pick before the Texas Bowl, but the Razorbacks love playing in the Lone Star State. Arkansas 42-24.

ARKANSAS STATE AT LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE

The Red Wolves have made an almost miraculous turnaround after opening with four consecutive losses, then winning six consecutive conference games. A win over the Ragin’ Cajuns and the Red Wolves will be one win away from consecutive undefeated conference championships. They’ve been to Mobile, Ala., enough times to vote there. They were in New Orleans last year and liked it, but who doesn’t? ASU 27-21.

AUBURN AT ALABAMA

Gus Malzahn has gotten off the hot seat with a very good defense, but there’s nothing he can do to keep his biggest rival from playing for the SEC Championship after his Tigers lost to Georgia, mainly because of injuries to running backs, but it probably wouldn’t have mattered. It would be a surprise if the Crimson Tide aren’t the best team in the country. Alabama 31-21.

FLORIDA AT FLORIDA STATE

Two programs that started the season looking like contenders and ended up perplexing pretenders. The Gators have to find a quarterback in their recruiting-rich state, and a ton of people believe this will be Jimbo Fisher’s grand finale as head coach of the Seminoles before heading to Baton Rouge, but he won’t say a word until the ink is dry on the contract. Florida State 31-17.

GEORGIA TECH AT GEORGIA

The Rambling Wreck’s four losses were to teams going to bowls, but the Bulldogs have won three straight. This one is simply for bragging rights in a state where too many great recruits are ready to jump ship. Georgia 10-9.

KENTUCKY AT LOUISVILLE

The Wildcats are going to pay for the Cardinals’ embarrassing loss to Houston, which cost them a chance to be in the final four. Louisville 56-17.

MISSISSIPPI STATE AT OLE MISS

This is the Bulldogs’ bowl game and the Rebels’ chance to redeem an incredibly disappointing season. Difference here could be quarterback play, and that tilts the scale in favor of the Bulldogs. Mississippi State 24-21 (OT).

SOUTH CAROLINA AT CLEMSON

If there is a way for the Gamecocks to pull off this road upset … OK, there isn’t. The Tigers stay in the national championship hunt. Will Muschamp is still an experiment; Dabo Swinney is a proven product. Clemson 42-21.

TENNESSEE AT VANDERBILT

The Vols may have more fans at this game than the Commodores, but they can just sing “Rocky Top” while Vandy tries to grab some bragging rights and help Derek Mason’s job security. Vanderbilt 28-20.