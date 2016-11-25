Home /
Teen steals adult 'Go Fish' game during Black Friday sales at North Little Rock mall, police say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 8:22 a.m.
An Arkansas teen was arrested after police say he shoplifted an adult-themed "Go Fish" card game at a North Little Rock mall Thursday night.
The manager of Spencer's Gifts at the McCain Mall, 3929 McCain Blvd., told police 18-year-old Jordan Gillins of Sherwood put the deck in his pocket and exited the store around 11:20 p.m., according to Pulaski County sheriff's office report.
When confronted by an officer, Gillins said he forgot to pay for the merchandise, the report said.
Gillins faces a theft of property charge, and his bail was set at $500.
A court date is scheduled for Jan. 3.
The mall opened at 6 p.m. Thursday and stayed open until 1 a.m. Friday as part of its Black Friday sales event.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Teen steals adult 'Go Fish' game during Black Friday sales at North Little Rock mall, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.