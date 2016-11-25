Teen steals adult 'Go Fish' game during Black Friday sales at North Little Rock mall, police say

An Arkansas teen was arrested after police say he shoplifted an adult-themed "Go Fish" card game at a North Little Rock mall Thursday night.

The manager of Spencer's Gifts at the McCain Mall, 3929 McCain Blvd., told police 18-year-old Jordan Gillins of Sherwood put the deck in his pocket and exited the store around 11:20 p.m., according to Pulaski County sheriff's office report.

When confronted by an officer, Gillins said he forgot to pay for the merchandise, the report said.

Gillins faces a theft of property charge, and his bail was set at $500.

A court date is scheduled for Jan. 3.

The mall opened at 6 p.m. Thursday and stayed open until 1 a.m. Friday as part of its Black Friday sales event.