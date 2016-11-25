Arkansas woman dies after car spins into oncoming vehicle

An Arkansas woman died after she lost control of her car and it spun into an oncoming vehicle in Sebastian County Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Shreoshi Wright, 26, of Fort Smith was driving a 2004 Honda Accord east in the 4000 block of Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith around 2:50 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Accord was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control and spun sideways into a 2001 Honda Odyssey headed in the opposite direction on the road, the report said.

The Odyssey's driver, 39-year-old Celia Gomez, and two passengers, a 3-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy, were also injured in the wreck, police said.

At least two of the injured were taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith and Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, police said.

Wright's death is the 493rd on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.