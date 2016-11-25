Armed assailant robs Little Rock convenience store, police say

An armed assailant stole cash from the registers of a Little Rock convenience store early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Officers arrived at the Big Red store at 7200 W. 12th St. shortly after 1 a.m. after getting a call about a robbery, according to a police report.

A woman at the business told the officers an unknown person entered the store, ran behind the counter, pointed a handgun at her and said, "Give me all the money."

The woman opened both registers and put an undisclosed amount of money into a bag, and the assailant fled on foot toward Interstate 630, she told police.

Witnesses described the robber as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. It didn't list the robber's race. He was wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants at the time, according to a police report.

Police said they took photos and dusted the store for fingerprints. No suspect was named on the report.