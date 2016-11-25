Black Friday: Missouri scores 21 straight to stun Arkansas

— Arkansas blew a 17-point second half lead and lost 28-24 to Missouri on Friday at Faurot Field.

The Tigers outscored the Razorbacks 21-0 in the second half to win the Battle Line Rivalry Trophy. Missouri (4-8, 2-6 SEC) improved to 2-0 in home games against Arkansas since joining the SEC.

"I think one that was very, very obvious was a tale of two halves," Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said. "We didn't match the intensity that we needed to in the second half to get this done. Anytime that happens in this league, I don't care what the records are, you can throw that out the window; it's about who executes."

The Razorbacks (7-5, 3-5) had two attempts at a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but failed both times. Austin Allen was intercepted by Aarion Penton on fourth-and-goal from the 5 with 4:02 remaining, and was sacked by Marcell Frazier on a fourth-and-goal from the 20 with 45 seconds remaining.

Allen was also intercepted in the red zone in the third quarter, helping spark the Tigers' comeback. Missouri ran a fake punt from its own end zone on the ensuing drive, then scored on a 67-yard pass from Drew Lock to Johnathon Johnson to pull within 24-21.

It was one of three long pass plays for Lock in the second half as the Tigers' receivers repeatedly got behind the Razorbacks' secondary. Lock also had a 48-yard pass to J'mon Moore on the first drive of the second half to set-up a 2-yard touchdown run by Nate Strong.

Lock also had a 49-yard pass to Moore to set-up Strong's 1-yard touchdown run that gave the Tigers a 28-24 lead with 12:48 remaining.

"We really controlled the big plays in the first half, but in the second half, they connected on those plays," Arkansas safety Josh Liddell said. "Give those guys credit. They hit some deep balls and it worked for them."

Arkansas held the ball for nearly 25 minutes in the first half to take a 24-7 halftime lead.

The Razorbacks scored on their second offensive play for the second consecutive week when Rawleigh Williams ran a 1-yard touchdown. The score was set-up by a 66-yard pass from Allen to Keon Hatcher on Arkansas' first play from scrimmage.

Missouri tied the game 7-7 when Moore recovered an Ish Witter fumble in the end zone with 9:44 left in the first quarter. Witter dropped the ball before he crossed the goal line, but the official replay ruled Moore had recovered the ball in a timely manner.

Arkansas quickly regained the lead when Devwah Whaley ran for a 30-yard touchdown. The Razorbacks extended the lead to 21-7 on Allen's 5-yard touchdown pass to Austin Cantrell midway through the second quarter and to 24-7 on Adam McFain's 33-yard field goal with 1:08 left before halftime.

Allen completed 24 of 39 passes for 348 yards. Williams rushed for 117 yards on 25 carries.

"(We) felt like we were going to come back and do what we did in the first half," Allen said, "but it just didn't happen."

Lock completed 16 of 26 passes for 268 yards for the Tigers. Moore led Missouri with six receptions for 135 yards.

Missouri recorded its second-largest comeback in school history. The 17-point lead was the largest Arkansas had blown since a 28-24 loss to Rutgers in 2013.

"We knew we weren't that far off," Missouri coach Barry Odom said. "We knew if we could go execute just to try to battle to get back in the game a little bit ... just asked them to try to get it in the fourth. If we could do that, then you don't know what's going to happen."

The Razorbacks will learn their postseason destination by next Sunday. Based on standings, Arkansas will likely be placed in the SEC's "group of six bowls," which include the Liberty, Music City, Outback, TaxSlayer, Texas and Belk bowls.