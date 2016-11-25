Body in lake ID'd as North Little Rock woman's
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
RUSSELLVILLE -- Authorities have identified a woman whose body was found in Lake Dardanelle last week, Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones said Wednesday.
Jones said the woman, a homicide victim, was Angelique Hendricks, 27, of North Little Rock.
The sheriff had asked the public for assistance in identifying the woman whose body was found beneath the Interstate 40 bridge at mile marker 80 near Russellville.
The state Crime Laboratory conducted an autopsy that determined the woman's death was a homicide, the sheriff's office has said.
The office has not released other details, including how she was killed.
