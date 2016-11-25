VIDEO/PHOTOS: 34-foot Christmas tree raised at Little Rock's Capital Hotel

A day after Thanksgiving, employees at the Capital Hotel in downtown Little Rock got into the Christmas spirit by wrapping a 34-foot-tall fir tree in a web of cables and pulling it upright in the lobby.

The annual ritual has been performed at least 9 times, said hotel director of rooms Nick Bradley-Hole, and workers have the process down to a science. It took about an hour-and-a-half from when the tree arrived to get it standing.

The White Fir, which is 28-years-old based on the trunk rings, was chopped down Monday and transported from its original home in Oregon, arriving in Little Rock Thursday night. A dozen employees with Tipton Hurst, the company in charge of floral décor at the hotel, negotiated the tree through the front doors, attached a custom-made base to the trunk and hoisted it into position around 10:30 a.m.

A large Christmas tree has been a feature at the Capital Hotel since at least 2007, Bradley-Hole said, and they have learned from past missteps. Smaller firs dried out too quickly and had to be replaced mid-season, he said. They now know where to place the base of the 15-foot-wide tree so hotel employees can maneuver a mechanical lift to decorate it, he added.

Stringing the 20,000 lights and hanging red and gold glass ornaments that will adorn the tree will take all weekend, Bradley-Hole said. Hotel employees take bets on how many decorations will break during that 48-hour period, he joked.

The fir will be lit Monday evening, and it is accompanied by a 12-foot by 6-foot gingerbread house which sits in the corner of the lobby waiting to be unveiled.

Matt Dunn, a pastry chef at the hotel, said he started making the 750 pounds of dough for the structure's walls and roof three months ago. He substituted shortening for butter and corn syrup for sugar to make the cookie dry, which is better for building, he said. And the “bricks” of gingerbread are dusted with nutmeg, cinnamon and all-spice to add some color.

“It's edible,” Dunn said. “It just doesn't taste particularly great.”