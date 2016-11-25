Early birds in Little Rock brave cold to be first in holiday sales

While lounging in a neon orange fold-out chair in front of a Little Rock Best Buy store on Thanksgiving Day, Dan Merritt suggested a headline for this story: "Local idiot stands in cold."

Merritt, who had been outside the electronics store since 6:30 a.m., said he was persuaded by his friend William Woods to wake up early and get a head start on Black Friday deals. At 9 a.m., the duo were second and third in a line of just three outside the store at 11800 Chenal Parkway in Little Rock.

Merritt stated the obvious: "We got here too early."

He and Woods, who were both eager to buy TVs at slashed prices, said the line was not nearly as long as they expected it to be. In previous years, Woods said, folks arrived at big-box stores the night before Thanksgiving and huddled together for more than a dozen hours.

Woods said he didn't mind the quiet this year, and he was prepared to keep himself busy until the doors opened at 5 p.m.

"I've got Pokemon and Mountain Dew," he said.

"We can always spoon for warmth," Merritt chimed in, laughing.

Bryant Smith, who sat first in line, said he was shocked and disappointed to see no one camping out when he pulled up Thursday morning.

"I could have slept in," he said.

Smith said he had his phone and "munchies" like a bag of Doritos to keep him entertained throughout the day. He's a patient guy, he said, and is skilled in ignoring the passing time.

Outside a North Little Rock Best Buy, two sisters clad in hoodies, coats and blankets said Black Friday shopping has become something of a family tradition.

SheNee Ross said she and her family have been marathon shopping during Thanksgiving for the past three years, though this is the first time they earned the coveted first-in-line spot.

Ross said her crew was equipped with snacks such as chips and Gatorade, though they were trying to keep drinking to a minimum because of the limited restroom options. Mostly, she said, Black Friday shopping is a way to get the family out of the house and spend time together.

"We've always got to do something, go somewhere," Ross said.

Metro on 11/25/2016