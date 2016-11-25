EU body urges rebuff to Turkey

BRUSSELS -- The European Union's legislature on Thursday demanded that the bloc freeze membership negotiations with Turkey over the government's heavy-handed crackdown after a failed coup in July.

The European Parliament voted 479-37 with 107 abstentions to approve a nonbinding resolution that seeks "to initiate a temporary freeze" on talks with Ankara until "disproportionate measures under the state of emergency in Turkey are lifted."

"The government's actions are further diverting Turkey from its European path," European lawmakers said in the resolution.

The resolution condemned what it called "disproportionate repressive measures" taken by the Turkish government.

Despite the parliamentary vote, EU officials have said that the long-standing but unsuccessful talks on having Turkey join the EU should not immediately be halted.

Some EU nations have called for the suspension of the talks, but the 28-member bloc is struggling to develop a position that would balance concerns about rights abuses with the need for Ankara's help in preventing refugees and migrants from reaching Europe.

"By continuing the illusion of accession talks with an increasingly authoritarian regime, the EU is losing credibility, is fooling our citizens, and also betraying those Turkish citizens who look to Europe as their future," said Guy Verhofstadt, the leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe, a transnational political group.

Ending the negotiations even temporarily would further jeopardize a fragile deal reached with Turkey in March that has stemmed the flow of migrants to Greece from Turkey.

The influx had threatened to overwhelm some European governments, and it bolstered the fortunes of populist political movements. Many European governments are concerned that the migratory flow could resume unchecked if relations with Turkey sour further.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government has already suggested that it may pull out of the membership process altogether if there is no progress by the end of the year. This week he said a vote to curtail the talks would mean the European Parliament was siding with terrorists.

Turkey's prime minister, Binali Yildirim, told reporters Thursday that relations between the two sides were already strained and that the vote would not have much consequence.

"It is a relationship going grudgingly, with difficulty," he said. "The EU should understand this; it should decide whether it wants to shape its vision for the future with Turkey or without Turkey."

The minister in charge of Turkey's negotiations with the EU condemned the resolution after the vote, calling it unnecessary and a measure "that can't be taken seriously."

Speaking at a news conference in southern Turkey, where a car bomb killed two people Thursday, Minister for European Union Affairs Omer Celik accused the EU of supporting Kurdish militants and applying a double standard when it comes to his country.

"Groups that remain silent as Europe is besieged by the extreme right and xenophobia are trying today to give Turkey a message," Celik said.

Although the vote carries no immediate consequences, it underscores the increasing unease in Europe over Erdogan's tightening grip on power in the wake of the coup attempt.

Tens of thousands of people, including teachers, journalists and opposition lawmakers, have been arrested or fired. As reports of more detentions and repression came in, the EU's stance has steadily hardened.

Turkey first applied for membership in 1987, and formal negotiations began 11 years ago. But talks soon bogged down in resistance from France and Germany, as well as vehement opposition from Cyprus, which is a member of the European Union but has been divided since Turkey invaded the north of the island in 1974.

The latest round of talks on Turkey's joining the European Union has been underway for nine months.

Information for this article was contributed by Raf Casert and Cinar Kiper of The Associated Press and by James Kanter and Safak Timur of The New York Times.

