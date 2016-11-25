Explosion fatal to GI in Syria

BEIRUT -- The U.S. military suffered its first combat death in Syria on Thursday when a service member was killed in the northern part of the country, an area where the United States is helping organize an offensive against the Islamic State.

U.S. warplanes have been bombing targets inside Syria to help tens of thousands of militia fighters try to oust the Islamic State from Raqqa, the group's stronghold in the country.

U.S. forces are on the ground as well. More than 300 members of U.S. special operations forces are in Syria to help recruit, train and advise the Kurdish and Arab fighters who are trying to encircle the Islamic State in Raqqa, cut off its supplies and ultimately retake the city.

The special operations forces member who died Thursday was killed by an improvised explosive device in the vicinity of Ayn Issa in northern Syria, U.S. military officials said.

"I am deeply saddened by the news on this Thanksgiving Day that one of our brave service members has been killed in Syria while protecting us from the evil of ISIL," Defense Secretary Ashton Carter said in a statement, using one of the names for the Islamic State group. "It is a painful reminder of the dangers our men and women in uniform face around the world to keep us safe."

The area where the service member was killed is halfway between Raqqa and the Turkish border, and several factions have been active there, including the Syrian Kurds, the Islamic State and most recently tribal fighters who oppose the Kurds, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors extremist websites.

Also, three Turkish soldiers were killed in northern Syria in what the Turkish military said was a pre-dawn Syrian airstrike on Thursday, an account disputed by Syrian activists, who said the soldiers were killed by an Islamic State suicide attack the day before.

The Turkish military said in a statement on its website that the attack took place at 3:30 a.m., but did not provide an exact location. Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency said the airstrike took place near the town of al-Bab, which Turkish-backed Syrian opposition forces are trying to take back from the Islamic State group.

However, a Syrian monitoring group that tracks the conflict through a network of activists inside the country said the Turkish soldiers were killed by an Islamic State suicide attack on Wednesday.

Rami Abdurrahman, who runs the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the suicide attack occurred outside al-Bab, near a village called Waqqah. He dismissed reports that it was an airstrike.

The conflicting accounts could not be immediately reconciled. There was no comment from Damascus, but the Islamic State-run Aamaq news agency reported a suicide attack Wednesday against Turkish troops in a village near al-Bab.

The Turkish military said 10 other soldiers were wounded in the attack, with one in critical condition.

If the attack is confirmed to be a Syrian government airstrike, it would escalate tensions with Turkey, which is a leading supporter of the rebels fighting to topple President Bashar Assad.

Citing national security considerations, Turkish authorities imposed a temporary media ban on coverage of the attack, barring media outlets from reports that "foster fear, panic and chaos," and contain images of the deceased or the wounded, or exaggerated accounts.

Turkish warplanes meanwhile struck Islamic State positions in al-Bab and other northern Syrian towns, destroying a building reportedly used as an Islamic State headquarters and seven defensive positions, Anadolu reported, citing unnamed Turkish military officials.

Elsewhere in Syria, a senior U.N. official said his team has received written approval from Syrian rebels in the besieged parts of the northern city of Aleppo to allow aid in and evacuate the wounded.

Information for this article was contributed by Cinar Kiper, Suzan Fraser, Sarah El Deeb and Bassem Mroue of The Associated Press and by Alissa J. Rubin, Karam Shoumali, Eric Schmitt, Hwaida Saad and Safak Timur of The New York Times.

A Section on 11/25/2016