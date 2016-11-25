Today's holiday closings

The following state, federal and local government offices’ schedules may be affected by Thanksgiving.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Thursday’s routes will run today.

Jacksonville: Thursday’s routes ran Wednesday.

Little Rock: Thursday’s routes will be picked up today. Today’s routes will be picked up Saturday.

Little Rock Recycling: Thursday’s routes will be picked up today. Today’s routes will be picked up Saturday.

Maumelle: Today’s routes will run Monday. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday routes will run one day late.

North Little Rock: Thursday’s and today’s routes will run one day late.

Sherwood: Thursday’s routes were picked up Wednesday, today’s routes will be picked up Monday.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County:

North of the river: Thursday’s routes will be picked up today. Today’s routes will be picked up Saturday.

South of the river: Thursday’s routes will be picked up today. Today’s routes will be picked up Saturday.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices will be closed today.

Jacksonville: Offices will be closed today.

Little Rock Wastewater: Offices will be closed today.

Little Rock: Offices will be open today.

Maumelle: Offices will be closed today.

North Little Rock: Offices will be closed today.

Sherwood: Offices will be closed today.

Wrightsville: Offices will be closed today.

Pulaski County: Offices will be closed today.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices will be closed today.

State: Offices will be closed today.

Federal: Offices will be open today.

State Capitol: Offices will be closed today.

POST OFFICE

Offices will be open today.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Will be closed today and Sunday. Open regular hours Saturday.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Will be closed today. Open regular hours Saturday.

Clinton Presidential Center: Open regular hours today.

SCHOOLS

Little Rock: School is out of session and offices will be closed today.

North Little Rock: School is out of session and offices will be closed today.

Pulaski County Special: School is out of session and offices will be closed today.

ROCK REGION METRO: Offices will be closed today. Buses and River Rail streetcars will run.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices will be closed today.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won’t give tickets for metered and timed spaces today under the city’s parking ordinance. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.