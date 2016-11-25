Police: Homeless man breaks into downtown Little Rock bank, says he needed money

A homeless man has been arrested after police say he broke into a downtown Little Rock bank that had closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Little Rock Police Department was called to a burglary around 2:20 p.m. Thursday at OneBanc, 300 W. Capitol Ave.

At the bank, the burglar, 26-year-old Alan Whittaker, told a responding officer that he was in need of money, according to a police report.

Authorities say Whittaker used a rock to enter the bank's southeast door before later breaking an interior window to a conference room. No money was reported stolen from the bank.

Whittaker was taken to the 12th Street substation for questioning and later transported to the Pulaski County jail on charges of commercial burglary and criminal mischief.

Records show Whittaker remained at the jail as of Friday morning in lieu of $25,000 bail.