LIST: Little Rock small businesses host events to entice holiday weekend shoppers

One day after shoppers flooded big-box stores hoping to find the best deals on Black Friday, merchants in Little Rock are hosting events Saturday that they hope will keep business local this holiday season.

Below are a few of the offerings in areas of Arkansas' capital city:

• Pop-up hot cocoa bar in Hillcrest: From 8 a.m.-noon, Little Rock-based Loblolly Creamery will be serving up a diverse array of hot chocolate flavors at the Hillcrest Farmers Market, 2200 Kavanaugh Blvd. Those flavors include classic, peppermint, Nutella, orange, lavender and Mexican-inspired. Also on hand will be toppings, ice cream and other sweet treats.

More information about the pop-up bar is available on its Facebook event page.

• Social scavenger hunt in Southside Main Street district: Hashtags are required for participation in a social-media event targeted at shoppers on Main Street. Seven shops and eateries are participating from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. How it works: Find a scavenger hunt from each store, take a picture, check in at the location and become eligible to win prizes and discounts.

Participants include The Green Corner Store & Soda Fountain, South Main Creative, Community Bakery and Bella Vita Jewelry.

For a full list of participating businesses in the area and the scavenger items, visit its event page on Facebook.

• Pumpkin pie, pints and perusing in downtown: Starting at noon with free pumpkin pie, the Little Rock brewery will host events all day Saturday that aim to keep shopping local. A free tour of Stone's Throw follows at 1 p.m. All drafts are $1 off until 3 p.m.

All Stone's Throw hats, hoodies and shirts are $3 off.

More information about Saturday's events at the brewery can be found here.

• Curated crafts collection in Stifft Station: Area vendors will set up at 220 Brown Street in Little Rock's Stifft Station neighborhood from noon-4 p.m. Among the offerings: jewelry, food trucks, ceramics, illustrations, baby clothes and live music.

A full listing of the vendors participating in the craft fair is available here.

• Santa Claus arrives in west Little Rock: The Promenade at Chenal will have free photos with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus available from 1-5 p.m. The day's events culminate in a music and lights show at 5 p.m. around the outdoor mall's Christmas tree.

While several of the stores and restaurants at The Promenade at Chenal have national ties, others originate in Little Rock — Big Orange, Del Frisco's Grille, Local Lime and Saggio Olive Oils & Vinegars, to name a few. Holiday-inspired beverages will be available during an open house at the mall from noon-3 p.m.

More information about the Merry & Bright Celebration is available on the shopping center's website or by calling (501) 821-5552.