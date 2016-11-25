Man shot while walking to cousin's house in Little Rock, police say

A man told police that he was shot Thursday while walking to a relative’s house in southwest Little Rock.

Authorities responded at 5:13 p.m. to UAMS Medical Center, where they met with the victim, 22-year-old Xavier Williams of North Little Rock.

Williams told police that he had dropped off his girlfriend at work around 8 a.m. that morning and began traveling to his cousin’s residence on Woodson Road.

While walking to his cousin's house from a park in the 7000 block of Woodson Road, Williams said, he heard gunshots, ran back to his vehicle and returned to his home in North Little Rock.

Williams told police that he initially was unaware that he had been shot. Upon discovering that he'd been injured in his right wrist, went to UAMS Medical Center.

An X-ray showed a metal object embedded in Williams’ wrist, according to the report. His injuries were considered not life-threatening.

Information regarding the gunman was not available Friday afternoon.