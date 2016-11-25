Man: Shot during walk in Little Rock woods

A man told police Thursday that he was shot earlier in the day in a wooded area in southwest Little Rock, a police spokesman said.

Little Rock officers were sent to UAMS Medical Center at 5:16 p.m. to investigate reported shooting, according to an online dispatch log.

The man's injuries were not considered life-threatening as of Thursday evening, said officer Michelle Hill, spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department.

The victim told police that he was walking through the woods to a person's house when he heard a gunshot, Hill said.

She said the man told police that he didn't know he had been shot at that time. After taking a nap, he decided to go to the hospital, he told police.

Police did not identify the man, and Hill said police did not have any information about the gunman as of Thursday evening.