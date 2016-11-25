North Little Rock police seize gun, marijuana in home

A man living almost a block from North Little Rock High School was arrested last Friday, after police reported finding a loaded handgun and more than a quarter-pound of marijuana in his bedroom.

Jerome Hamond Thomas, 21, faces felony firearms and drug charges, and was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday on parole violations, according to county records.

A team of officers from the North Little Rock Police Department and Arkansas Department of Community Correction searched Thomas' home in the 400 block of West 22nd Street, according to the report.

Officers found the loaded gun underneath the mattress in his bedroom and marijuana stored in individually wrapped bags, the report says.

Thomas was on parole at the time and had a search waiver on file, the report stated.

Under state statutes, anyone placed under supervised probation or released on parole must consent to a search waiver, which enables law-enforcement officials to carry out searches without warrants or reasonable cause.

In 2014, Thomas and two other 18-year-olds were arrested in the aggravated robbery of a man whom one of them purportedly met through Craigslist. Thomas was charged with theft of property in that case.

Metro on 11/25/2016