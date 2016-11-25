PHOTO: Armed man tries to rob Arkansas bank

Authorities are looking for a man who tried to rob an Arkansas bank at gunpoint Friday morning.

The Yell County sheriff's office says it happened about 9 a.m. at the River Town Bank on Union Street in Dardanelle.

Images from security footage posted on the agency's website shows a man brandishing a long gun at a counter inside the bank. The post described the crime as an attempted robbery.

The would-be robber is said to be a white man with a mustache and goatee who left in a light-colored, four-door vehicle similar to a Ford Taurus.