PHOTO: Armed man tries to rob Arkansas bank
This article was published today at 11:08 a.m.
Authorities are looking for a man who tried to rob an Arkansas bank at gunpoint Friday morning.
The Yell County sheriff's office says it happened about 9 a.m. at the River Town Bank on Union Street in Dardanelle.
Images from security footage posted on the agency's website shows a man brandishing a long gun at a counter inside the bank. The post described the crime as an attempted robbery.
The would-be robber is said to be a white man with a mustache and goatee who left in a light-colored, four-door vehicle similar to a Ford Taurus.
