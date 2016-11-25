Subscribe Register Login

Friday, November 25, 2016, 1:29 p.m.
PHOTO: Armed man tries to rob Arkansas bank

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 11:08 a.m.

This surveillance image posted on the Yell County sheriff's office Facebook page shows an attempted bank robbery Friday morning in Dardanelle, authorities said.

Authorities are looking for a man who tried to rob an Arkansas bank at gunpoint Friday morning.

The Yell County sheriff's office says it happened about 9 a.m. at the River Town Bank on Union Street in Dardanelle.

Images from security footage posted on the agency's website shows a man brandishing a long gun at a counter inside the bank. The post described the crime as an attempted robbery.

The would-be robber is said to be a white man with a mustache and goatee who left in a light-colored, four-door vehicle similar to a Ford Taurus.

