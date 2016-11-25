N.D. pipeline protesters rally on holiday

MANDAN, N.D. -- About 300 opponents of the Dakota Access pipeline demonstrated in a North Dakota city on Thanksgiving Day, while protesters near the construction site where hundreds of demonstrators have camped out for months attempted to build a wooden bridge to reach what they say are tribal burial sites.

The protesters blocked traffic at an intersection and other streets in Mandan shouting "Shame on you, North Dakota!" and carrying a banner that read "No pilgrims, no pipeline," The Bismarck Tribune reported. About 50 officers stood across from the protesters, and the crowd eventually dispersed.

Morton County sheriff's office spokesman Rob Keller said officers near the campsites about 50 miles south of Mandan observed protesters attempting to build a wooden bridge over a body of water Thursday morning in an effort to reach Turtle Island, a hill where protesters claim burial sites are located. Keller said between 350 and 400 protesters eventually gathered at Turtle Island.

The Standing Rock Sioux and others oppose the 1,200-mile, four-state pipeline being built to carry oil from western North Dakota to a shipping point in Illinois because they say it threatens drinking water on the nearby reservation and cultural sites. Pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners has said no sites have been disturbed and that the $3.8 billion pipeline will be safe.

Judge halts logging in lynx, bear homes

HELENA, Mont. -- A federal judge blocked a logging project northeast of Yellowstone National Park until federal officials analyze the effects of the project on Canada lynx that live in the area.

A wildlife advocacy group that sued to stop the Greater Red Lodge Habitat and Vegetation Management Project in the Custer National Forest hailed the decision as a victory for the threatened species.

"Lynx do not survive in areas with massive subsidized clearcutting," Alliance for the Wild Rockies Executive Director Mike Garrity said in a statement.

Gallatin-Custer National Forest spokesman Marna Daley did not return a call seeking comment.

The project calls for logging 1,051 acres of trees, burning another 756 acres and building 19 miles of logging roads. U.S. Forest Service officials have said the project would reduce potential wildfire fuels and improve habitat and water quality.

The project is in the Beartooth Mountains. Along with Canada lynx, the area is home to grizzly bears -- another threatened species.

Shootings in Louisville park kill 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Police say two people are dead and four have been hospitalized in shootings at a riverfront park in Louisville.

The Louisville police said officers responded to a call of multiple shootings at Shawnee Park on Thursday afternoon. The injuries among those taken to University Hospital are not considered life-threatening.

The (Louisville) Courier-Journal reported that the shootings occurred about 200 yards from the annual Juice Bowl football games, which were attended by Mayor Greg Fischer.

Spokesman Chris Poynter said the mayor attends the event every year, and while it was an "alarming" situation, Fischer was never in danger.

Youth games had just ended and two women's teams were playing flag football when the shots were fired.

U.S. wealth inequality put at 3rd-highest

The U.S. ranked third among developed countries with the highest rates of inequality in a report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Chile was first, followed by Mexico.

The organization uses the Gini coefficient, a measure of household income to measure wealth distribution. Its value is zero in a country where everybody has the same income and 1 in a country where one person has all the income.

Chile has a Gini coefficient of 0.47, just ahead of Mexico at 0.46. The U.S. reading is 0.39. That compares with readings of 0.24 for Iceland, where inequality is the lowest, and 0.25 in Norway and Denmark, which rank second- and third-lowest. Among Group of Seven countries, Germany and France have the lowest ratios, with readings of 0.29.

Across the developed world, the level of inequality remains near its highest since the 1980s, according to the Paris-based institution.

