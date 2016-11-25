Home /
Police charge parents after 2-year-old shot accidentally
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:32 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA — The parents of a toddler allegedly shot by his 4-year-old cousin are facing charges of child endangerment and related offenses.
Philadelphia police on Friday announced the arrests of Rachel Santiago and Omar Laboy-Vega.
Authorities say their 2-year-old son was shot in the chest and finger while he and his cousin played with a gun at a house in north Philadelphia on Thursday. The boy remains in critical condition.
Santiago and Laboy-Vega were home at the time of the shooting. A police spokeswoman says they've been in custody since Thursday.
It could not immediately be determined if either has a lawyer because the courts were closed Friday.
Police recovered two guns at the residence.
