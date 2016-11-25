Police: More than $3,000 worth of musical equipment stolen from Little Rock church

More than $3,000 worth of musical equipment was stolen Wednesday night from a Little Rock church, authorities said.

The burglary happened sometime after 6:30 p.m. that night at Tabernacle of Witness at 1868 Wolfe St., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

A 65-year-old man told police about 8:50 a.m. Thursday morning that the burglar stole a black Yamaha keyboard valued at $1,000, a gold Roland organ worth $1,200, a black Fender bass guitar valued at $700 and a blue Ibanez guitar worth $150.

Authorities said the burglar appeared to have used an unknown object to break into a southeast door at the front of the church building.

A physical description of the burglar was not immediately available.

No arrests had been named at the time of the report.