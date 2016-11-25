Home /
Police: More than $3,000 worth of musical equipment stolen from Little Rock church
This article was published today at 11:02 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
More than $3,000 worth of musical equipment was stolen Wednesday night from a Little Rock church, authorities said.
The burglary happened sometime after 6:30 p.m. that night at Tabernacle of Witness at 1868 Wolfe St., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
A 65-year-old man told police about 8:50 a.m. Thursday morning that the burglar stole a black Yamaha keyboard valued at $1,000, a gold Roland organ worth $1,200, a black Fender bass guitar valued at $700 and a blue Ibanez guitar worth $150.
Authorities said the burglar appeared to have used an unknown object to break into a southeast door at the front of the church building.
A physical description of the burglar was not immediately available.
No arrests had been named at the time of the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Police: More than $3,000 worth of musical equipment stolen from Little Rock church
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
dvc72120 says... November 25, 2016 at 11:21 a.m.
Karma!!! Dang people!!!!
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.