Season stats for Arkansas' commitments

How Arkansas’ 2017 football commitments are faring.

PS. NAME HT WT 40 SCHOOL TONIGHT FOR SEASON

OL KIRBY ADCOCK 6-5 300 NA Nashville Season completed Helped Scrappers avg. 293.9 rush/216 pass yards a game

DE RYDER ANDERSON 6-6 230 4.9 Katy, Texas vs. North Shore 15 TT 4 SA, 7 QB hurries, 1 FF, 1-9 receiving, 1 TD

ATH MALEEK BARKLEY 5-11 180 4.45 Austin (Texas) Lake Travis vs. Los Fresnos 108-1,132 rushing, 16 TD, 25-371 receiving, 3 TD, 7-137 KOR

ATH JARROD BARNES 5-11 172 4.37 Cabot Season completed 126-867 rushing, 12 TDs, 39-49-689 passing, 4 TDs, 2 INTs

S MONTARIC BROWN 6-1 180 4.5 Ashdown Season completed 110 TT, 7 INTs, 1 TD, 52-813 receiving, 7 TDs, 1-27 rushing

OL SHANE CLENIN 6-6 295 5.1 Festus (Mo.) Jefferson Season completed 60 pancake blocks, 33 TT, 4 TFL

CB JORDON CURTIS 6-2 185 4.42 Jenks, Okla. Season completed 15.5 TT, 4 INTs (3TD), 63-784 rush (9 TD), 8-177 recv. (1 TD)

RB CHASE HAYDEN 5-11 185 4.47 Collierville (Tenn.) St. George’s Season completed 160-1,917 rush (27 TD), 12-153 receiving (2 TD), 49 TT, 9 PBU

DB KOREY HERNANDEZ 5-11 175 4.5 Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove vs. Calhoun 64 TT, 27 PBUs, 2 FF, 3 INTs, 16-298 receiving, 2 TD

QB DAULTON HYATT 6-4 182 4.62 Attalla (Ala.) Etowah Season completed 121-184-2,240 passing, 25 TD, 5 INT, 74-419 rushing, 5 TD

WR KOILAN JACKSON 6-3 210 4.52 Joe T. Robinson at Warren 37-336 rushing, 7 TDs, 57-1,206 receiving, 12 TDs

CB JARQUES McCLELLION 6-1 180 4.41 Delray Beach (Fla.) Heritage Season completed 46 TT, 1 FF, 21 passes defended, 16-512 receiving, 4 TD

S DERRICK MUNSON 6-0 200 4.6 Metairie (La.) Rummel Season completed 110 TT, 5 TFL, 5 ints, 3-23 PR

WR JONATHAN NANCE 6-1 181 4.44 Miss. Gulf Coast CC Season completed 21–235 receiving

LB JOSH PAUL 6-2 205 4.76 New Orleans De La Salle vs. Parkview Baptist 78 TT, 1 SA, 5 TFL, 2 FF, 1 returned for TD, 1 INT, 1-56 PR

TE JEREMY PATTON 6-6 248 4.59 Arizona Western College Open date 16-213 receiving, 5 TDs

OL DALTON WAGNER 6-9 312 N/A Richmond (Ill.) Season completed 14 TT, .5 SA, 1 TFL

ATH De’VION WARREN 5-11 168 4.53 Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish Season completed 57-128-1,022 passing, 11 TDs, 140-1361 rushing, 27 TDs

RB MALEEK WILLIAMS 5-11 215 4.42 Punta Gorda (Fla.) Charlotte vs. Fort Meyers 145-1,248 rushing, 23 TDs, 1-11 receiving, 4 TT

LAST WEEK KIRBY ADCOCK (Helped offense to 296 rushing yards and 134 passing yards in 53-28 loss to Pea Ridge); RYDER ANDERSON (1 TT, 1 SA in 31-14 victory over Cypress Ranch); MALEEK BARKLEY (20-189 rushing, 3 TDs, 2-10 receiving, 2-28 KOR in 40-21 victory over Smithson Valley); JARROD BARNES (17-49 rushing, 8-10-92 passing, 1 TD in 49-19 loss to North Little Rock); MONTARIC BROWN (Season completed); SHANE CLENIN (Season completed); JORDON CURTIS (6-16 rushing, 2-80 receiving, 1 TD, 2-108 KOR, 1 TD in 45-21 loss to Union); CHASE HAYDEN (27-304 rushing, 3 TDs, 1-4 receiving, 7 TT, 1 PBUs in 69-48 loss to Webb); KOREY HERNANDEZ (6 TT, 1 TFL, 2 PBIs, 1 INT in 28-3 victory over Jenkins); DAULTON HYATT (Season completed); KOILAN JACKSON (3-24 rushing, 1 TD, 2-56 receiving, 1 TD, 1 FR in 46-13 victory over Batesville Southside); JARQUES McCLELLION (Season completed); DERRICK MUNSON (N/A in 34-20 loss to John Curtis); JONATHAN NANCE (Season completed); JOSH PAUL (4 TT in a 56-26 victory over Lusher); JEREMY PATTON (Open date); DALTON WAGNER(Season completed); DE’VION WARREN (13-74 rushing, 1 TD, 6-19–109 passing, 1 TD in 61-21 loss to West Monroe); MALEEK WILLIAMS (13-95 rushing, 2 TDs in 52-25 victory over Clearwater)