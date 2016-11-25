Shoppers hunt for deals, hit the shops for entertainment

NEW YORK — Shoppers were on the hunt for deals and were at the stores for entertainment Friday as malls opened for what is still one of the busiest days of the year, even as the start of the holiday season edges ever earlier.

Julie Singewald's Black Friday started at 4 a.m. at a Twin Cities outlet mall. By 6 a.m., she and her two teenagers made it to the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. Singewald said she was merely the vehicle — "and sometimes the credit card" — as her daughters worked on their shopping lists.

Increasingly, the 44-year-old is doing more of her shopping online.

"I'm a point-and-click person," she said. "If it were up to me, I would be in my pajamas and on my computer at home."

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, used to launch the holiday season, but the competition to grab customers first is keen. Stores like Macy's, Walmart, Target and more were open Thursday evening in what they hope will be a new holiday tradition as they try to fight off competition from online juggernaut Amazon.

Retailers have also been spreading deals out more throughout the week.

"It was a really good start. But I have never seen Black Friday morning so calm," said Marshal Cohen, chief industry analyst at NPD Group, a market research firm, who visited malls on Long Island on Friday. He believes the weekend's sales will likely rise from last year because shoppers did lots of buying, including pricey flat-screen TVs.

This weekend is crucial to set the tone for the holiday season. Around 137 million people plan to or are considering doing their shopping during the Thanksgiving weekend, according to a survey conducted for the National Retail Federation. That includes online and store shopping.

