Home /
Style: Christmas by the book
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:55 a.m.
The jacket of Christmas at Designers’ Homes Across America by Katharine Kaye McMillan and her mother, Patricia Hart McMillan (Schiffer Publishing, $45), features a high-ceilinged living room, highlighted by a Christmas tree. Room and tree are appointed simply, yet stunningly, in soft shades of light blue, gold and champagne.
It’s the living room of Little Rock home interior professional Shayla Copas, who’s known for how she dresses up spaces for the holidays.
Copas is one of more than 20 professionals whose Christmas decor makes up the chapters of the book. See Saturday’s Style for more on the book and the woman who created the stunning interior that graces its cover.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Christmas by the book
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.