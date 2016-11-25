Style: Christmas by the book

The jacket of Christmas at Designers’ Homes Across America by Katharine Kaye McMillan and her mother, Patricia Hart McMillan (Schiffer Publishing, $45), features a high-ceilinged living room, highlighted by a Christmas tree. Room and tree are appointed simply, yet stunningly, in soft shades of light blue, gold and champagne.

It’s the living room of Little Rock home interior professional Shayla Copas, who’s known for how she dresses up spaces for the holidays.

Copas is one of more than 20 professionals whose Christmas decor makes up the chapters of the book. See Saturday’s Style for more on the book and the woman who created the stunning interior that graces its cover.