Thirteen Arkansas sites considered for National Register

LITTLE ROCK — Officials will consider whether to nominate 13 properties in Arkansas for the National Register of Historic Places.

The State Review Board of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will meet Dec. 7 to decide which properties should be nominated for the national list of historically significant places. The properties include five places in Little Rock: Cumberland Towers, Fred W. Parris Towers, Jesse Powell Towers, Darragh Building and the Isaac Homard House.

The Aristocrat Hotel in Hot Springs and the Lake Catherine State Park prisoner of war structures are also under consideration, as is the federal building in Pine Bluff.

The board will also consider nominating properties in Brinkley, Camden, Fort Smith, Fayetteville and Osceola for the list.