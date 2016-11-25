Home /
Troopers find drugs wrapped as Christmas gifts in SUV
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:35 a.m.
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The State Highway Patrol says troopers found 71 pounds of marijuana and other drugs wrapped as Christmas gifts in a vehicle that was stopped for a driving violation in northwest Ohio.
The patrol says the drugs seized Monday on Interstate 80 in Wood County, south of Toledo, have an estimated street value of $330,000.
A trooper stopped the rented sport utility vehicle for following another vehicle too closely, and that led to a search of the SUV with help from a K-9. Investigators found the drugs in 10 gift-wrapped boxes.
The patrol says the 31-year-old driver from Eureka, California, was jailed on suspicion of drug trafficking. He has a court appearance scheduled next week.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Troopers find drugs wrapped as Christmas gifts in SUV
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.