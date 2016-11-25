Two arrested after fatal shooting in Beebe

A man died and two suspects were in custody after a Friday afternoon shooting in Beebe, an investigator with the city's Police Department said.

A 911 call of shots fired was received a little after 2 p.m., investigator Misty Goff said. Officers arrived at the 1900 block of Kamak Drive in Beebe and found a man dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

“Further information led to the arrest of the suspects in the area,” Goff said.

The names of the suspects and the victim were not immediately released because family members had not been notified, Goff said.

Officers arrested the suspects without incident, she said. As of late Friday night, they were being held at the Beebe Police Department.