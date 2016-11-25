Home /
Woman shares Thanksgiving with teen she accidentally invited
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:34 a.m.
Somebody grandma is coming in clutch this year!! Ayee!!! pic.twitter.com/QGrx83nHLl— Jamal Hinton (@kingjamal08) November 15, 2016
MESA, Ariz. — An Arizona woman who accidentally texted a stranger an invitation to Thanksgiving dinner has made good on her offer after it spread through social media.
The Arizona Republic reports that Wanda Dench greeted 17-year-old Jamal Hinton with a hug before they sat down for dinner Thursday at her suburban Phoenix home.
The mix-up happened after Dench included what she thought was her grandson's number on a group text last week, but he had changed his number and never told her.
Instead, the text went to 17-year-old Jamal Hinton. They realized the mistake after the two exchanged pictures, but Hinton asked if he could "still get a plate." Dench responded, "Of course you can. That's what grandmas do."
The exchange gained attention after Hinton posted it on Twitter.
