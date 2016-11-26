Arkansas man arrested after fatal shooting in Beebe

Beebe police arrested one man after a shooting left another man dead in a parking lot Friday afternoon, a Police Department news release said.

Officers arrived at the 1900 block of Kamak Drive a little after 2 p.m. and found the man dead in an apartment complex’s parking lot, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. Investigators later charged Roy Miller Jr. of Beebe with first-degree murder.

Police originally took Miller and a second person into custody at the Beebe Police Department, but the other individual was released without being charged, the release said. Police have yet to disclose the victim’s identity, “pending notification to additional family members.”

Miller is being held at the White County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond. He’s scheduled to appear in White County Circuit Court on Jan. 3.

The shooting is still under investigation.

