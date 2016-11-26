ASU loss puts Sun Belt title in jeopardy

LAFAYETTE, La. — Arkansas State will have to wait another week to clinch at least a share of the Sun Belt Conference title.

The Red Wolves aren’t even guaranteed of that either following Saturday’s 24-19 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette at Cajun Field, which snapped their six-game winning streak.

Anthony Jennings passed for 242 yards, much coming on long pass plays that had been rare against ASU’s defense this season, to lead Louisiana-Lafayette (5-6, 4-3) to a victory it needed to remain in contention for bowl eligibility.

It didn’t come until ASU came about as close as possible to a comeback.

The Red Wolves (6-5, 6-1), trailing 24-19 with nine seconds left, had a fourth down on the Louisiana-Lafayette 11 when Justice Hansen scrambled and lateraled the ball backward. Offensive tackle Joseph Bacchus picked it up and ran it into the end zone. The play was originally ruled a touchdown, but a review showed that Hansen’s knee was down, ultimately ending the game and ASU’s 15-game Sun Belt winning streak.

Jennings completed four passes of 30 yards or more, including a 42-yard toss to Ja’Marcus Bradley followed by a 34-yard touchdown pass to Al Riles that made it 21-10 in the third quarter.

ASU gained 521 yards of offense but was regularly stuffed in the red zone.

Hansen led an ASU offense that made three consecutive trips inside Louisiana-Lafayette’s 20-yard line. But ASU mustered only two J.D. Houston field goals in those trips to get within 21-13.

Trailing 24-13, Hansen led ASU 75 yards down the field, and Warren Wand’s 1-yard run made it 24-19. Hansen’s two-point conversion pass was dropped by Sterling Stowers.

ASU got the ball back with a chance to take the lead, but Hansen’s fourth-and-8 pass to Chris Murray was incomplete.

Hansen completed 35 of 57 passes for 393 yards with one touchdown and one interception, which was tipped and returned for a touchdown in the first quarter by Taboris Lee. That tied the game at 7-7.

ASU was held to 128 yards rushing.

The loss makes it possible that the Sun Belt will finish in a three-way tie for first place. ASU, Appalachian State and Troy each have one loss.