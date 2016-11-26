Corps set to clear N.D. protest land

BISMARCK, N.D. -- The chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe said Friday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to close an area where people have been camping for months to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Dave Archambault said in a statement that he received a letter from the Corps, dated Friday, that says all lands north of the Cannonball River will be closed Dec. 5.

The Army Corps of Engineers didn't immediately return messages Friday seeking comment.

The letter says anyone on land north of the river after Dec. 5 will be trespassing and may be prosecuted. It also says anyone who stays on the land does so at his or her own risk.

The letter, from Army Corps of Engineers Col. John Henderson, says the closure is necessary to protect the general public from violent confrontations between protesters and authorities and to protect demonstrators from illness, injury or death during North Dakota's winter months.

A Section on 11/26/2016