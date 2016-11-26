Iraq car bombing's dead at 73

MOSUL, Iraq -- The death toll from a car bombing south of Baghdad claimed by the Islamic State extremist group rose to 73 on Friday, including about 40 Iranian pilgrims.

Iraqi police and hospital officials said 65 other people were wounded in the Thursday night attack at a gas station on a major highway near the city of Hilla, about 60 miles south of the Iraqi capital.

It was the deadliest attack by the Islamic State in Iraq since July, when a car bomb killed about 300 in a commercial district in Baghdad.

The Islamic State claimed the attack in a brief statement on its Aamaq media arm, saying it was a suicide truck bomb.

Earlier, Iraqi officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media, had put the death toll at 56.

The bombing came as Iraqi forces have been fighting house to house to dislodge the extremist group from the northern city of Mosul in a five-week-old campaign slowed down by stiff Islamic State resistance and fears of numerous civilian casualties.

The Iraqi government campaign to retake the city began last month, and fighting continued in the eastern sector on Friday, with Iraqi special forces seizing another neighborhood, Masaref, and advancing in the densely populated Zohour district, according to Brig. Gen. Haider Fadhil.

The offensive to capture Zohour began earlier this week, but troops are facing spirited Islamic State resistance, he added.

The sound of automatic-gun fire and the thud of mortar shells and artillery shook the city's eastern sector, east of the Tigris River, the whole day Friday.

A team of reporters in the area said civilians fleeing the fighting continued to flow out of the inner parts of the city toward the lines of the Iraqi military. Off the back of a truck, soldiers offered them rice, potatoes and tomato sauce.

In the Bakr neighborhood, civilians lined the streets. Old and young men looked on silently, while children smiled and waved to the troops.

Lt. Col. Ali Hussein of the special forces in the Bakr neighborhood said his men were approached by three Islamic State drones on Friday, of which they shot down two.

He showed the team of reporters the wreckage of one. The drones were not armed, only carrying reconnaissance cameras, he added.

"It was a big push, in two weeks they'd only sent three others against us," he said of the drones.

Hussein spoke with several of the civilians fleeing their homes, offered them water and heard local grievances from elders. He also distributed medicine and food.

Thursday's attack south of Baghdad appears to have targeted a bus carrying Iranian pilgrims heading home after a major Shiite religious observance in the holy city of Karbala.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Hassan Qashqavi was quoted by the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Thursday night as saying that 80 people were killed, including 40 Iranians. Conflicting death tolls are common in the aftermath of large attacks.

The attack came a day after some dozen small-scale bombings in and around Baghdad killed 31 people and wounded more than 100 -- a particularly bloody day even by the standards of the Iraqi capital, which has for more than a decade endured near-daily violence blamed on the Islamic State or its forerunner, al-Qaida in Iraq, and which mostly targeted members of Iraq's Shiite majority.

The gas station bombing underlined the continuing ability of the Islamic State to stage high-profile terror attacks even as the massive Iraqi military operation is underway in Mosul, the last major urban stronghold in Iraq held by the Islamic State.

The offensive is aided by volunteer militiamen and the U.S.-led coalition, which has mostly been pounding Islamic State targets in Mosul with airstrikes.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi visited Karbala, where he praised the country's security forces for protecting the pilgrims against attacks by the Islamic State.

Extremist Sunni militants, including the Islamic State group, view Shiites as heretics and routinely target Iranian pilgrims who visit Iraq by the hundreds of thousands to pay homage to major Shiite shrines in Baghdad, and also the Shiite holy cities of Karbala and Najaf, south of Baghdad, and Samarra, north of the capital.

Shiite Iran is a major backer of the governments in Iraq and neighboring Syria in their fight against the Islamic State, providing military advisers and weapons.

"Let the vile Rafidha [Shiites] know that what awaits them in the near future, God willing, will be more painful and bitter and that the flames of the battles in Nineveh will reach them in Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf," the Islamic State said in its statement. Nineveh is the northern Iraqi province where Mosul is the capital.

The Shiite observance in Karbala, called the al-Arbaeen, routinely attracts hundreds of thousands of pilgrims, including many Iranians who travel overland into Iraq for the occasion.

Several members of Iranian civil defense staff who had been in Karbala to offer assistance to Iranian pilgrims rushed to the gas station following the bombing, helping their Iraqi counterparts collect victims' bodies and aiding the wounded.

Iranian civil defense personnel typically accompany pilgrims on such trips to Iraq.

Information for this article was contributed by Maamoun Youssef and Qassim Abdul-Zahra of The Associated Press.

