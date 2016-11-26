Home /
North Little Rock man dies after car drives off road
A North Little Rock man died early Saturday morning when he lost control of his car in the fog and hit a tree along U.S. Highway 67, state police said.
According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, Ronald Campea, 64, was driving a 2003 Toyota south on U.S. 67 at mile marker 27 in White County when he lost control. The Toyota went off the road, overturned and hit the tree.
Police said conditions were foggy and dry at the time of the crash. The death marked the 494th of the year on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary figures.
