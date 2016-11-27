Home /
Arkansas man dies after car drives off I-30, hits bridge pillar
A Conway man died Sunday morning after his car drove off Interstate 30 in Benton and hit a bridge pillar, state police said.
According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, Derek Shows, 31, was driving a 2010 Ford east at mile marker 116 at 6:59 a.m. The Ford went off the south side of the road and then struck the pillar. Shows was pronounced dead at the scene about 30 minutes after the crash, police said.
Police listed conditions as foggy and dry when the wreck occurred. According to preliminary figures, the death marked the 495th of the year on Arkansas roads.
