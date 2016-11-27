Baby unharmed after crash throws her into drainage ditch 35 feet away

Texarkana firefighters rescued a baby from a drainage ditch Friday night after she was ejected from a car on Interstate 30.

The Texarkana Gazette reported that the 8-month-old was thrown 35 feet into the ditch when a semi truck hit the Nissan Altima she was in, causing it to strike the interstate’s guardrail a little after 6:30 p.m. The child went through the rear window and into the median about one mile east of the Interstate 49 interchange.

Authorities found her in the ditch beneath the metal bars designed to keep out debris, the newspaper reported. Firefighters rescued the baby, who was unharmed.

Three other Altima passengers — Justice Lawson, 17, Jakesa Colson, 20, and a 15-year-old girl — were taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center with possible injuries. Police said the Altima’s driver, 42-year-old Trina Johnson, sustained “significant injuries” after she stepped out of the car after the crash and was hit by a passing vehicle.