Capitol Hill cool to term limits

President-elect Donald Trump's campaign promise to pass a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on members of Congress has top lawmakers concerned.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., dismissed the idea out of hand the day after Trump's victory, and a few days later, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., gave the proposal a tepid endorsement as he indicated it would be up to a House committee to consider Trump's proposal.

The reticence of both Republican leaders is not surprising given their long tenures in Congress. McConnell has served in the Senate since 1985, and he is one of just five sitting senators to have served more than three decades.

With almost 18 years under his belt on Capitol Hill, Ryan would essentially be booted out of office under almost every term-limit proposal that has been floated in the past 25 years.

Democrats generally oppose term limits, making it difficult to see a path toward the two-thirds supermajority required to pass a constitutional amendment that would get sent to the states for ratification.

It is unclear whether Trump will use his stature as president to continue pressuring Congress to adopt the idea, along with other ethics and lobbying overhaul proposals he unveiled last month in a campaign speech in Colorado.

"If I'm elected president I will push for a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on all members of Congress. They've been talking about that for years," Trump said at the time. "Decades of failure in Washington and decades of special interest dealing must and will come to an end."

The resurrection of term limits fits in with Trump's promise to "drain the swamp," aimed at cleaning up what he sees as a rigged system in Washington ruled by lawmakers with close bonds to lobbyists. But if the new president follows through with some of his proposals, he could end up alienating the very Republicans he needs to help pass his other proposals on taxes and border security.

Some Trump allies are more interested in satisfying the president-elect's campaign pledge to limit House members to just three two-year terms and senators to two six-year terms.

"Once President-Elect Trump takes the oath of office, he must take action on this key promise to the American people," Philip Blumel, president of U.S. Term Limits, a leader of the movement for several decades, said after the elections. "This is a sure way to help unify a divided nation."

The term-limits movement gained momentum in the late 1980s and early 1990s, as 23 states passed legislation trying to impose a limit on how long members of Congress could serve.

But the Supreme Court struck down those laws in a ruling making clear that the only limits to congressional service were spelled out in the Constitution, which would have to be amended to pursue change.

The term-limits movement, which drew more support from conservatives than liberals, started its growth during an era when Democrats had a powerful hold on the congressional majorities -- controlling the House from 1955 to 1995, while holding the Senate for all but six of those 40 years.

But when Republicans retook the congressional majority in the 1994 midterms, a new era of competition took hold.

The Senate majority has flipped four times in the past 16 years, and the House majority has changed hands twice in the past decade.

That took much of the wind out of the sails for term limits.

"We have term limits now -- they're called elections," McConnell said the day after the election. He said there would be no consideration of the proposal in the Senate.

Of the 100 senators, 64 have served in their seats less than 10 years, marking a generational transformation that has happened just twice in the past 100 years, first after World War II and then in the years after the Watergate scandal.

A decade ago, 17 senators had served more than 25 years in the chamber; today, just nine have served at least a quarter century.

A Section on 11/27/2016