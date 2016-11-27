COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Nov. 28

Audubon Society Meeting

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — The Arkansas River Valley Audubon Society will meet at 7 p.m. in the Stables Classroom at the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute. New officers will be installed, and the program will be Away and Back, a Hallmark Hall of Fame movie about trumpeter swans. Directions to view swans near Heber Springs will be provided. Refreshments will be heavy hors d’oeuvres, so attendees may bring a finger-food snack to share. Drinks will be provided. The public is invited to attend. Call (501) 977-3899 for directions.

Light Up the Bay Season Kickoff

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Light Up the Bay Season Kickoff will begin at 5:30 p.m. with warm soups and sandwiches for $8, plus holiday-themed adult beverages and the lighting of the Christmas trees. Silent-auction bids will be taken from 5:30-7 p.m., followed by the Ugly Sweater Contest at 7 p.m. The Big Trip Giveaway will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10, and a portion of the funds raised will assist area residents. Live music will round out the evening.

Christmas Parade Entry Deadline

RUSSELLVILLE — The entry deadline for the 2016 Russellville Christmas Parade is noon Monday. Entries will not be accepted past this time. Parade entry forms are available at the Recreation and Parks Department office, 1000 E. Parkway, or at www.russellvillearkansas.org. The parade will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1. For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at (479) 968-1272.

Nov. 29

UCA Wind Ensemble Concert

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Wind Ensemble, conducted by Director of Bands Ricky Brooks, will perform at 7:30 p.m. in UCA’s Snow Fine Arts Center Recital Hall. The theme of the concert is “Twists and Turns” because the featured pieces include difficult rhythmic changes and tempos. The free performance is open to the public. For more information, contact Brooks at (501) 450-5764 or rickyb@uca.edu.

Tim Ernst Slide Show

CONWAY — Tim Ernst, Arkansas’ photographer, will present a slide show titled In My Own Backyard at 7 p.m. at the Faulkner County Library. The show will feature the most beautiful aspects of The Natural State. Attendees will have an opportunity to shop for Christmas presents. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482, email nancy@fcl.org, or visit the library’s Facebook page.

The Gingerbread Man

MORRILTON — The Gingerbread Man, a touring production by the Arkansas Arts Center Children’s Theatre, will be presented at 7 p.m. in the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton’s Fine Arts Auditorium. The show tells the classic fairy-tale story of the Gingerbread Man, who attempts to outrun the local residents and a very sly fox. Tickets, limited to four per person, are available. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Kristi Strain at (501) 977-2081 or strain@uaccm.edu.

Nov. 29 and Dec. 3

Trout Day 2016 and Basic Trout Fishing Clinic

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will stock the Pleasant View Park pond in Russellville with 1,200 rainbow trout, and Trout Day 2016 will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Both bait fishing and fly-fishing will be available, and bait will be provided. Members of the Caddis Fly Fishing Club will help folks who would like to try fly-fishing. A free Basic Trout Fishing Clinic will be offered from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Hughes Center, and the first 50 kids 15 or younger who attend will receive a certificate for a free rod and reel. For more information, call the Hughes Center at (479) 968-1272.

Dec. 1

UCA Band Extravaganza!

CONWAY — The UCA Band Program will perform its 12th annual Band Extravaganza! at 7:30 p.m. at UCA’s Reynolds Performance Hall. The event is free and open to the public. The performance will feature the Bear Marching Band, the Jazz Band and the UCA Wind Ensemble. The event serves as a fundraiser for the UCA Band Program. A $10 donation at the door will be appreciated. For more information, contact Director of Bands Ricky Brooks at (501) 450-5764 or rickyb@uca.edu.

Night of Luminaries

MORRILTON — The Night of Luminaries will follow the Morrilton Christmas parade at the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton. The sidewalks will be lined with more than 2,000 luminarias, decorated by Conway County children, and the community is invited to walk or drive through to view the artwork. Santa Claus will visit with children and hand out gifts in the area between the Fine Arts Building and the Business Technology Center. Families are invited to bring cameras to take pictures with Santa. UACCM faculty and staff will serve cookies and hot cocoa. For updates on winter weather, check the UACCM Facebook page. For more information, contact Kristi Strain at (501) 977-2081 or strain@uaccm.edu.

Dec. 3

Elf The Musical Jr.

LESLIE — The Leslie Area Merchants Association and the Red Curtain Theater of Conway will present the children’s production Elf the Musical Jr. at 7 p.m. at the Ozark Heritage Arts Center. Based on the holiday film Elf, this fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger. Tickets may be purchased at the door. For more information, call (870) 448-2557.

Concord Christmas Tree Lighting

CONCORD — The city of Concord will have its annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 5 p.m. at the Concord Community Center, 10424 Heber Springs Road N. The ceremony will include Christmas music, refreshments and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus following the lighting of the tree.

Author Presentation

CONWAY — Local author John G. Lambert will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the attack at Pearl Harbor at 2 p.m. at the Faulkner County Library. With his background in the Navy and aviation, Lambert wrote a book on the history of the World War II aircraft carrier the USS Independence, CVL-22, at the request of the ship’s reunion group. Lambert will highlight the opening months of the battle for the Pacific and introduce the history of the USS Independence.

Dec. 3 and Dec. 10

Clay Gifts and Ornaments Workshop

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will present a new two-day workshop just in time for the holidays. Make clay gifts and ornaments with artist Melinda Lindsay Engelhardt at 2 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 10 at the library. Preregister by calling the library at (501) 327-7482 or emailing nancy@fcl.org.

ONGOING

AARP Tax-Aide Program Volunteers

RUSSELLVILLE — The AARP Tax-Aide program needs volunteers in the Russellville area to help prepare income tax returns for seniors and people with low to moderate incomes. Training will be provided. Prior experience in tax preparation is helpful but not required. Basic computer skills (data entry) are needed. Self-study material is available. Formal training will be held Jan. 17-29 at the Hughes Center. Preparation of tax returns will take place Feb. 1 through April 13. For more information, contact O.D. Smith at (479) 968-3287.

Traveling Arts Fiesta Art Raffle

RUSSELLVILLE — The painters of Lori’s Loft at Gallery 307 and Traveling Arts Fiesta Inc. will offer original artwork to eight winners, to be announced at the Downtown Christmas Art Walk, from 6-9 p.m. Friday. Raffle tickets cost $2 each or 3 for $5, and may be purchased at Gallery 307, 307 W. C St.; A Conversation Piece, 3112 W. Second St.; or the River Valley Arts Center, or by calling (479) 223-7351. Donating artists are Debbie Frame Weibler, Carol Watson, Libby Caston, Rita Goodman, Jeannie Stone, Paula Steele, Brenda Morgan and Bonnie Haines. For more information, call (479) 747-0210.

Arkansas Master Naturalists Applications

CONWAY — The newly formed Foothills chapter of the Arkansas Master Naturalists, which will serve the area of Conway, Russellville and Greers Ferry, is accepting applications. The mission of the Master Naturalists is to keep Arkansas in its natural state through volunteer efforts in environmental education, trail building and maintenance, and other activities. Applicants must complete 40 hours of training and give back 40 hours of volunteer service per year to maintain certification. Applications are due Jan. 1. For more information and application forms, visit wordpress.arkansasmasternaturalists.org, and click on “Foothills Arkansas Master Naturalists.”

Gallery Exhibit

FAIRFIELD BAY — Blue Ribbon Beauties, a gallery exhibition of prize-winning entries from the 2016 Van Buren County Fair in the areas of photography, art and poetry, will be on display at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center through Wednesday. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440.

Senior Art Show

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas’ Senior BA/BFA exhibition will be in Baum Gallery through Thursday. Eleven students who plan to graduate in December with a Bachelor of Arts or a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree will display work in the show. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. The exhibition is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Brian Young, director of the Baum Gallery, at (501) 450-5793 or bkyoung@uca.edu.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food will be available.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the first Thursday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. and includes educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 327-2895 or (501) 908-9678.

Open-Mic Event

FAIRFIELD BAY — An open-mic music event takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. the second and third Thursdays of each month at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is open to anyone who would like to sing or play an instrument. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4202.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. Anyone interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level is invited to arrive early, eat pizza and meet the group’s members.

Upcoming

EdenSong’s 25th Yuletide Celebration

HEBER SPRINGS — EdenSong’s 25th Yuletide Celebration will take place at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at First Baptist Church, 201 N. Fourth St. There is no admission charge, but contributions to the EdenSong Music Fund will be appreciated.

Festival of the Nativity

CONWAY — Grace Presbyterian Church, 1010 Hogan Lane, will have its second annual Festival of the Nativity and chili supper from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 4. Last year, the church displayed more than 100 Nativity sets, ranging from tiny to lawn-sized and hand-carved to whimsical, representing several nations. The public is invited, and there is no charge for viewing the Nativities. The chili supper, including chips, drinks and dessert, costs $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 6 to 12. Children younger than 6 may eat free. Proceeds will be used to provide Christmas for two needy families.

Conway Community Arts Association Auditions

CONWAY — The Conway Community Arts Association will hold auditions for its first production of the 2017 season, [title of show], at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at The Lantern Theatre, 1021 Van Ronkle St. Jeff Ward will direct the musical comedy, which will be presented Jan. 20-22 and 26-29. Auditioners should be prepared with 16 bars of a piece from a musical comedy. Call-backs will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and consist of cold readings from the script. The cast includes two men and two women. For more information, contact Ward at jeff@thelanterntheatre.com.

Pinnacle Brass Concert

CONWAY — The Pinnacle Brass will perform holiday and brass favorites at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Faulkner County Library. The ensemble features University of Central Arkansas and Hendrix College music faculty, including Larry Jones and Steve James on trumpet, Brent Shires on horn, Justin Cook on trombone and Gail Robertson on tuba. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482, email nancy@fcl.org, or visit the library’s Facebook page.

Conway Men’s Chorus Christmas Concert

CONWAY — The Conway Men’s Chorus Christmas Holiday Concert will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas. The music will include a wide variety of Christmas and season selections — sacred, traditional and popular — plus an audience singalong of seasonal favorites. Special musical guests will be the Conway Junior High School Chamber Choir. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with free admission and parking. For more information, call (501) 472-8758 or visit www.conwaymenschorus.org.

