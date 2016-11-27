COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Nov. 28

Cabot AARP Meeting

CABOT — The Cabot AARP chapter will meet at 6 p.m. for a potluck supper at the Cabot Senior Center, 600 N. Grant. There will be a short business meeting, followed by guest speaker Tony Thurman, superintendent of the Cabot School District. Music students will also perform.

Light Up the Bay Season Kickoff

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Light Up the Bay Season Kickoff will begin at 5:30 p.m. with warm soups and sandwiches for $8, plus holiday-themed adult beverages and the lighting of the Christmas trees. Silent-auction bids will be taken from 5:30-7 p.m., followed by the Ugly Sweater Contest at 7 p.m. The Big Trip Giveaway will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10, and a portion of the funds raised will assist area residents. Live music will round out the evening.

Batesville Christmas Parade

BATESVILLE — The Kiwanis Club of Batesville will present The Polar Express Christmas Parade at 6 p.m., beginning on historic Main Street. All children are invited to visit with Santa at the end of the parade in the newly renovated Melba Theater. Pajamas are appropriate dress. For more information, contact Renee Martin at reneemartin.gyyo@statefarm.com or (870) 793-7355.

Nov. 29

Lyon College Toy Toss

BATESVILLE — The fourth annual Lyon College Furry Frenzy Toy Toss will take place at the beginning of the Lyon women’s basketball game at James C. Becknell Gymnasium, when the Scots take on Philander Smith College at 5:30 p.m. Fans can toss their stuffed toys onto the court when Lyon scores its first points of the evening. The United Way’s Angel Tree program will distribute the toys. The Lyon men will host Baptist Bible College at 7:30 p.m. All who bring a new stuffed toy to the games will be admitted free and be eligible to enter contests and win free T-shirts and prizes. The Lyon cheer squad and the West Magnet Elementary School dancers will perform at halftime of both games. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/FurryFrenzyToyToss or www.LyonScots.com.

Dec. 1

Winds and Friends Christmas Concert

BATESVILLE — The Winds and Friends Christmas Concert will be presented at 7:30 p.m. in Brown Chapel at Lyon College. The Lyon College Symphonic Winds, directed by Montgomery Hill, will perform an evening of holiday favorites. The concert is free and open to the public.

Dec. 2

Christmas Choral Concert

BATESVILLE — A Christmas Choral Concert will be presented at 7:30 p.m. in Brown Chapel at Lyon College. The Lyon College Concert Chorale and the Batesville Choral Society, directed by Michael Oriatti, will perform a variety of festive favorites. The concert is free and open to the public.

An Enchanted Christmas

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College will host its seventh annual holiday event, An Enchanted Christmas, at 4:30 p.m. at the college’s John E. Miller Education Complex. Families are invited to a viewing of Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas. There will also be pictures with Santa, coloring activities and treats prepared by the Ozarka College Culinary Arts Department. This free event is open to the public. In case of inclement weather, the event will not be rescheduled. For more information, contact Suellen Davidson, director of advancement, at (870) 368-2059 or sdavidson@ozarka.edu.

The Freemans Christmas Banquet

JUDSONIA — The sixth annual Freemans Christmas Banquet will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Activity Center, 700 Judson Ave. The event will feature a full dinner and gospel music, and Josh and Ashley Franks of Savannah, Tennessee, will be the event’s special guests. Canned goods and toys will be collected for families in need. Purchase tickets, at $12 each, by Monday by calling or texting Rowland Promotions at (501) 284-1182 or visiting The Freemans’ website at www.the-freemans.com/appearances.

Dec. 2 and Dec. 3

Yuletide Madrigal Feaste

BEEBE — The Arkansas State University-Beebe Music Department will present its annual Yuletide Madrigal Feaste at 7 p.m. both days at the University Cafe in the McKay Student Center on campus, 610 N. Pecan St. The evening will begin with wassail, followed by an elegant feast and musical entertainment. Fair ladies and gentlemen and a court jester will be under the direction of Timothy Bartlett, with Brent Bristow conducting instrumental offerings and Mary Jo Parker as the accompanist. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance by calling the music department at (501) 882-4435. For more information, visit www.asub.edu.

Dec. 3

Indoor Yard Sale

CABOT — There will be an Indoor Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St. The event will raise money for children and youth, as well as veterans programs. For more information, call the Post at (501) 203-5715 or visit www.post71.org.

The SAME Cafe

SEARCY — The SAME Cafe will be open from 4-5:30 p.m. at the West Side Church of Christ, 709 W. Arch St. The SAME Cafe is open to anyone in the community who would like a free warm meal.

Pancakes & Photos With Santa

BEEBE — The Kiwanis Club of Beebe will present Pancakes & Photos With Santa from 8-10 a.m. at the high school’s 9-10 Cafeteria. The event will feature a movie and kids’ activities. Tickets are $5. Children ages 3 and younger may eat free. Bring a canned food item to support the Badger Food Pantry. For more information, call Lauren at (501) 882-9171.

Beebe Christmas Parade

BEEBE — The Beebe Christmas Parade, with the theme “A Storybook Christmas,” will begin at 6 p.m. at the Beebe Public School campus. For more information, call the Beebe Chamber of Commerce at (501) 882-8135 or email chamberinfo@beebeark.org.

Elf The Musical Jr.

LESLIE — The Leslie Area Merchants Association and the Red Curtain Theater of Conway will present the children’s production Elf the Musical Jr. at 7 p.m. at the Ozark Heritage Arts Center. Based on the holiday film Elf, this fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger. Tickets may be purchased at the door. For more information, call (870) 448-2557.

Newark Christmas Parade

NEWARK — The Newark Chamber of Commerce will host a Christmas parade at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3. For more information, call (870) 799-2663.

An Old-Fashioned Christmas in the Village

SEARCY — An Old-Fashioned Christmas in the Village will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pioneer Village, 1200 Higginson St. The Village will be decorated in the style of the late 1800s. Carolers and musicians will entertain the guests, and sugar cookies and hot cider will be served. Children can decorate their own sugar cookies in the Little Red School House and may visit Santa, his sleigh and reindeer. Gifts and stocking stuffers will be available in the Garner Depot. For more information, call (501) 580-6633.

The Side Street Steppers Concert

BATESVILLE — The Ozark Foothills FilmFest Inc. will present its annual fundraising event at 2 p.m. at Elizabeth’s Restaurant, 231 E. Main St. Proceeds will support the 16th annual Ozark Foothills FilmFest. The highlight of the event is a performance by the Side Street Steppers from Memphis, Tennessee, a four-piece band that will provide vintage music on vintage instruments. Appetizers and drinks are included. 1920s or ’30s attire is encouraged. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at Elizabeth’s Restaurant or by emailing ozarkfilm@wildblue.net or calling (870) 251-1189.

ONGOING

12 Dogs of Christmas

BEEBE — During the 12 Dogs of Christmas event, from Thursday through Dec. 31, the first 12 dogs to be adopted will be free, compliments of the city of Beebe. All dogs that have already been spayed or neutered will be free during December. For more information or to visit dogs available for adoption, call (501) 882-8104 or stop by Beebe Animal Control, 1401 E. Center St.

United Way Angel Tree Names

BATESVILLE — The United Way of North Central Arkansas’ Angel Tree Program will have names available to purchase gifts for the Angels on Monday through Friday through Dec. 5 at the following locations: Anytime Fitness, 3050 Harrison St., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Centennial Bank, 1895 Harrison St., 8-5; Citizens Bank, 200 S. Third St., 8:30-5; First Community Bank, 1325 Harrison St., 8:30-5; Merchants & Planters Bank, 555 E. Main S., 8:30-5; and Southern Bank, 1583 S. St. Louis St., 8-5. To make a donation, visit igfn.us/f/n1n/n or mail a check to P.O. Box 2639 Batesville, AR 72503. For more information or to volunteer, call the United Way office at (870) 793-5991.

Community Music Concert

BATESVILLE — Ed Casper leads a community music concert from 6-8 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month in the Community Room at First Community Bank, on the corner of Harrison and St. Louis streets. The public is welcome to sing, play, request songs or listen at the free event. Kids are also welcome.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Food for Fines

SEARCY — The White County Regional Library System will offer Food for Fines through Wednesday at the Baldwin Memorial Library; the Lyda Miller Public Library; and the Goff, Bradford, Pangburn, Rose Bud and Searcy public libraries. For all accrued fines on an account to be forgiven, the patron needs to return all overdue items to the circulation desk, along with nonperishable, nonexpired food items. Each library branch will donate the food to a charitable organization. For more information, visit a White County Regional Library branch or call (501) 268-2449.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center of Beebe, 302 N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Year-Round Story Time

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 368 E. Main St., will host the Children’s Story Time year-round, at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. The event will include stories, videos and a craft time. Coordinator Katie Treubig said the program is aimed at entertaining preschoolers, but home-schooled school-age children are also welcome. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814.

Republicans Meeting

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Open-Mic Event

FAIRFIELD BAY — An open-mic music event takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. the second and third Thursdays of each month at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is open to anyone who would like to sing or play an instrument. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4202.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to attend the meetings.

Upcoming

EdenSong’s 25th Yuletide Celebration

HEBER SPRINGS — EdenSong’s 25th Yuletide Celebration will take place at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at First Baptist Church, 201 N. Fourth St. There is no admission charge, but contributions to the EdenSong Music Fund will be appreciated.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

BEEBE — The Arkansas State University-Beebe Theater Department and Delta Psi Omega theater fraternity will present How the Grinch Stole Christmas at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 and 6 in the Owen Center Auditorium, 1100 W. Iowa St., on the Beebe campus. Admission to the performance is free, with donations accepted to benefit the ASU-Beebe Angel Tree program. The play is an adaptation of a children’s book written by Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel. For more information, contact Sandra Williams at (501) 882-4493 or email sfwilliams@asub.edu.

Beebe Christmas Festival

BEEBE — The Beebe Christmas Festival will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in Daniel Park. The festival will offer music, refreshments, train rides and a visit from Santa Claus. Admission is free. For more information, call (501) 882-8135.

Associational Singing Cancellation

CAVE CITY — The Spring River Associational Singing has been canceled for the month of December because of the Christmas holiday. The January singing will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at Rings Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2925 Arkansas 58, near Cave City, weather permitting. The Heavenly Highway 2nd Edition will be the primary book used. Light refreshments will be served, and the public is invited. For more information, contact John R. Way, president, at (870) 283-3292.

