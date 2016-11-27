COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Nov. 28

Theater Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to join the Theater Teens from 3:30-6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The movies watched will be based on a group majority vote. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Habitat for Humanity Meeting

BENTON — A Habitat for Humanity application meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Nov. 29

Table Top Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to play a variety of table-top games at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Intermediate Computer Class

MALVERN — An Intermediate Computer Class will be offered from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Hot Spring County Library. The class will feature instruction of the Microsoft Office Word program. Laptops will be provided for use during the class. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 332-5441.

Dec. 1

Library Block Party

BRYANT — Children ages 14 and younger are invited to a building-block party from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BRYANT — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Dec. 2

Christmas Scramble Golf Tournament

HOT SPRINGS — National Park Medical Center will present the 33rd annual Christmas Scramble Golf Tournament at 10:30 a.m. at the Hot Springs Country Club. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. The cost for the tournament is $125 per player or $500 per team of four. Proceeds will benefit the Kamo’s Kids Foundation. To register for the tournament, call (501) 620-2705 or email mandy.golleher@npmchs.com.

Teen Art Club

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the Teen Art Club from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Dec. 3

Family Story Time

BENTON — All ages are invited to join Family Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature songs, stories and crafts. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Movie Matinee

BENTON — Moviegoers of all ages are invited to the Saturday Movie Matinee from 1-3 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Children younger than 13 need to be accompanied by an adult. A small snack will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Ongoing

Holiday Bazaar

ARKADELPHIA — The Clark County Arts and Humanities Council will present a Holiday Bazaar through Dec. 16 at the Arkadelphia Arts Center, 625 Main St. The show will feature collectibles, jewelry, toys and more available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the Arts Center. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. For more information, call (870) 403-8216.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet, paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Gallery Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — A solo exhibit of work by Randall M. Good of Denton, Texas, will be featured through Wednesday at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave. The exhibit, Cantos from the New Pantheon, will showcase recent works by Good. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Guest Artist Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Rosemary Adams Department of Visual Arts will host Aaron Calvert in a guest exhibit through Friday in the Moses-Provine Hall’s Rosemary Gossett Adams Gallery. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 245-5129.

Easybridge Workshop

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Card Club will present a series of Easybridge workshops from 9-11 a.m. Mondays through Dec. 19 at Casa de Carta. Each workshop costs $7 per person. Textbooks are available for $14 each. For more information, visit villagecardclub.org.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

GriefShare

BENTON — GriefShare, a grief recovery seminar and support group, meets at 7 p.m. each Monday at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. Market St. For more information, call (501) 778-3601.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.