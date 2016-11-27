Echoing Trump, S. Korean taps voters' anger

He respects Donald Trump and enjoys being compared to Bernie Sanders.

Lee Jae-myung, mayor of a city near Seoul, is rising in opinion polls with about a year to go until South Korea's next presidential election. He wants to break up the country's biggest companies, meet unconditionally with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and throw President Park Geun-hye in jail over an influence-peddling scandal.

"Americans impeached their establishment by electing Trump," Lee, 52, said in an interview at his office in Seongnam city. "Our own elections will mirror that."

Lee is tapping into anger over corruption and a lack of jobs. In recent weeks, Seoul has seen some of the biggest protests since the 1980s as ordinary Koreans decry the links between politicians and big business that have stifled competition in Asia's fourth-biggest economy. Park's approval dropped to a record low of 4 percent Friday.

Lee -- nicknamed "Korea's Trump" by some supporters -- is running third in presidential polls, behind United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and front-runner Moon Jae-in, the runner-up to Park in 2012. While Lee has declared his candidacy, neither Ban nor Moon has committed to running. Lee expects to compete with Moon to be the candidate for the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea.

While the election is a year off, the timetable could quickly accelerate. If Park were to resign or be removed from office, an election would be held within 60 days.

Unlike U.S. President-elect Trump, Lee, a former lawyer, comes from a working-class family. His left arm remains twisted after it was pressed under a machine in a factory accident when he was a teenager.

He entered politics a decade ago after working as a human rights lawyer in Seongnam -- a city that grew with an influx of workers unable to afford homes in Seoul during the country's high-growth years. With a population of 1 million, the city now generates some of the highest tax revenue.

Like Trump, Lee uses social media to harangue critics and communicate with supporters. During a public speech in September, Lee told a woman her son would die as tragically as the victims of the Sewol ferry disaster after she complained about a yellow-ribbon pin he wore in memory of the catastrophe.

In 2004, when he was working as a lawyer, Lee got into a scuffle in the city council chamber when he was protesting a decision not to build a hospital. He went into hiding in a cramped church basement room, where he said he decided to seek office. He received a fine after surrendering to authorities.

After running unsuccessfully for mayor in 2006, Lee was elected in 2010.

Lee said growing income disparities offered him a chance and that South Koreans shouldn't repeat the mistake of American voters, who chose Hillary Clinton over Sanders in the Democratic primary.

