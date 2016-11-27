Perry County 1 of 4 in state with no stoplight

— When school dismisses in the afternoons, traffic can be a bit busy in Perryville, a town of about 1,500 residents.

But motorists don’t have a stoplight to slow them down — or help them avoid accidents, the mayor said.

Perry County is one of only four counties in Arkansas that doesn’t have a stoplight in any of its cities, including Perryville, the largest and the county seat.

The other three counties without stoplights are Montgomery, Newton and Pike, according to the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department.

Perryville Mayor John Roland hesitated when asked if he would like to see a stoplight in the city.

“Several years ago, the City Council asked the Highway Department about a stoplight. The traffic count didn’t warrant it,” he said.

The cost to the city to install a traffic light was “substantial,” he said, although he couldn’t remember exactly how much.

Danny Straessle, public information officer for the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, said a city or county pays for a traffic signal, but the Highway Department “would bid it and oversee the construction.”

“Traffic signals are pretty expensive just under $200,000 — about $180,000,” he said.

Roland said “there are only one or two intersections in the county that would warrant a stoplight, and the main one is by Big Star.”

Big Star/Perry County Food & Drug is at U.S. 60 and Arkansas 9/10.

“They did lower the hill there going past Big Star – it used to be more of a blind spot — it’s not quite as bad there. In the mornings and when school lets out, it’s a bit of a hazard there. There are several wrecks there a year,” Roland said.

Richard Martin, assistant manager for Big Star/Perry County Food & Drug, said he’s seen “a few” wrecks at the intersection through the years.

“A lot of times it’s like school kids who really don’t pay attention or are in a hurry,” he said.

Walt Davis, who is in his first year as superintendent for the Perryville School District, said as a new member of the community, he couldn’t say for sure whether the city needs a stoplight.

However, he said bus routes were adjusted “to avoid some traffic over that way; that is a busy intersection at times. Right after school and going to school, it’s pretty heavy.

“The high school is 1,000 feet from that intersection. The elementary school is back into the city streets a little bit, but it’s not far. Buses pick up students from the elementary and head over to the high school and vice versa. Right after school and going to school, it’s pretty heavy,” he said. “I want our students to be as safe as possible; I want safety in the town and community, too.”

Perryville resident Ida Rose said she thinks “it’s great” that the community doesn’t have a stoplight.

“We just love it like that that there’s not a stoplight in Perryville. There’s just not enough traffic,” she said. “Very seldom is there a time — probably when school lets out — that it gets a little busier. I’ve never heard anyone mention, ‘Oh, I wish there was a traffic light in Perryville.’ I don’t ever foresee us having one for a long time unless we had a big corporation come in and bring a lot of people with it.”

Perry County Judge Baylor House said he doesn’t have anything to do with whether the cities have stoplights.

“I’m not aware that I have any authority. That’s the mayor’s territory — not the county judge’s.”

House said he’s noticed that traffic is busy when school lets out and again between 4:30 and 5 p.m., “but it’s still pretty country, pretty rural.”

“I’m kind of glad we don’t have a stoplight,” House said. He said Perryville is the biggest city in the county, followed by Perry and Bigelow.

He said when he goes to conferences, other officials mention the rarity.

“They say, ‘You mean you don’t have a stoplight?’ I say, ‘Yes, and I’m proud of it.’ We’re bragging about it.”

Roland said he sometimes sits at a traffic light in Little Rock with backed-up traffic, and he knows it could be worse.

“I get aggravated here with about five cars,” he said.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.