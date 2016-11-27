Police: Arkansas man shoots at car before ramming patrol unit

An Arkansas man is accused of shooting at the vehicle holding his child’s mother and then ramming into a patrol car Friday morning, police said.

Helena-West Helena police said in a news release that officers responded to the 911 call around 2:43 a.m. The caller, Kershawna Mills, told police that a man in a white BMW, later identified as 26-year-old Marquee Ross, was shooting at her car.

Mills told police that she and Ross, who both live in Helena-West Helena, have a child together. They had gotten into an argument at the Isle of Capri Casino in Lula, Miss., where Mills had gone with some friends. Ross followed Mills and her friends’ car into Helena and began shooting, the release said.

Police located Ross and began to pursue him. As he attempted to evade officers, his vehicle drove into a police car. Officers then arrested him “without incident,” the release said. The officer whose car was hit completed her shift after being evaluated for injuries.

No one in Mills’ car was injured, and Ross is being held on multiple aggravated assault charges, police said.

Police also recovered the weapon they think Ross used to shoot at the car. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to call Helena-West Helena police at (870) 572-3441.