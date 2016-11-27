Sheridan teacher, students send letters for Operation Gratitude

— LeAnn Whitmire, an art teacher at Sheridan High School, calls herself a “Christmas freak.”

“I like to get Christmas stuff out early,” Whitmire said. “I get my tree out and start playing Christmas music in November.

“[The kids] think it is weird, but in a few days, they get used to it, and they start singing along.”

Whitmire said Operation Gratitude, a nonprofit organization that sends care packages to the military, is a valid excuse to get an early jump on the holiday. Whitmire gets her classes involved by having them write and draw letters for the packages.

“I have done this for several years as an art teacher, focusing on those who can’t come home for Christmas,” Whitmire said, “because [the soldiers] have relatives they won’t see at Christmas.”

Whitmire said she started the project about five years ago after finding the website through a friend.

“Our cards get put into care packages that they deliver,” Whitmire said.

According to the website, “Operation Gratitude sends more than 200,000 care packages filled with food, entertainment, hygiene and handmade items, plus personal letters of appreciation to Veterans, First Responders, New Recruits, Wounded Heroes, their Care Givers and to individually named U.S. service members deployed overseas and their families waiting at home.”

Each package is valued from $45 to $100, and costs $15 to assemble and ship. Since 2003, volunteers have shipped “more than 1.6 million care packages,” the website states.

For more information, visit www.operationgratitude.com.

Whitmire and her students mailed 175 cards to Operation Gratitude in California.

“It brings a smile to someone’s face at a time when they could be sad,” Whitmire said. “I teach my students that art is meant to be shared and for others to enjoy.

“That is a philosophy I live by.”

Whitmire said she also assists the students with their grammar and English, to make sure “We sound intelligent, also.”

“There is a lot involved in making it presentable,” Whitmire said.

She said a couple of students have family who are active members of the military, so the letters really resonated with them.

“One wrote in their letter, ‘My dad will be leaving two weeks before Christmas, so I know what it is like to be without your family members at Christmas,’” Whitmire said. “So I didn’t even know that about this student.

“I learned a lot about my kids reading their letters.”

Whitmire said those were the best letters.

“The few that were affected directly,” Whitmire said, “it was as if they were writing them to that family member.”

She said the students jumped into the project immediately.

“We were doing other things for Veterans Day,” Whitmire said. “It was talked about, as each school was doing something for Veterans Day in our community.

“It was a big push that week anyway. This was just a small part.”

Whitmire said her students worked harder on this particular project than any other they have done this year.

“They thought it was an honorable thing to do,” Whitmire said.

Whitmire has been a teacher for the Sheridan School District for seven years. Before becoming a teacher, she was an interior designer. She hasn’t participated in Operation Gratitude every year, but she said she did have students ask if they were going to do it again this year.

“I had some of these kids at the younger level, when I first started,” Whitmire said. “I had these kids in fifth grade. And now I have seen them at the high school.

“They would come to me and say, ‘I remember doing this.’ So lots of them remember it.”

Whitmire said she could tell that it made an impression on them, even way back then.

“It was really cool,” Whitmire said. “They really appreciated getting to do it again.”

She said she even received a donation for the shipping cost.

“Someone on my campus knew we were doing this, and they wanted to pay for the shipping,” Whitmire said. “Once people find out you are doing it, they just get on board and help anyway they can.”

