Strike at Lufthansa cancels 137 flights

BERLIN — Pilots at Lufthansa on Saturday were staging a fourth-consecutive day of strikes against the German airline after their union rejected a new offer from the company.

The Cockpit union targeted Lufthansa’s long-haul services, prompting 137 flight cancellations and affecting about 30,000 passengers.

Lufthansa said it expects flights to operate largely as scheduled today. However, it cautioned that there will still be a few cancellations as a result of the previous days’ disruption and urged passengers to check the status of their flights online.

Cockpit is seeking retroactive raises of 3.66 percent a year going back 5½ years. Lufthansa says it can’t satisfy that demand.

On Friday, Lufthansa offered to increase pay by 4.4 percent by mid-2018, and make a one-time payment equal to 1.8 monthly salaries in lieu of past raises.

Cockpit, however, argued that the proposal simply reiterated one made more than two months ago.