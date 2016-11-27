Syrian's remarks add to tensions

BEIRUT -- A Syrian official blasted Turkey on Saturday, saying Turkey is to blame for sending its soldiers to their deaths in Syria, as the Syrian army said troops captured a neighborhood in the northern city of Aleppo.

The comments by Syria's deputy foreign minister, Faisal Mekdad, were the first by a Syrian official since Thursday, when three Turkish soldiers were killed in northern Syria in what the Turkish military said was a pre-dawn Syrian airstrike. The account was disputed by Syrian activists who said the soldiers were killed by a suicide attack by the Islamic State extremist group the day before.

Since then two more Turkish soldiers have been killed in the past two days in fighting near the town of al-Bab, an Islamic State stronghold.

"Turkish policies are responsible for the tension in Turkish-Syrian relations," Mekdad told the Lebanon-based Pan-Arab Al-Mayadeen TV. He added that Turkey took part in sending foreign fighters into Syria and armed them "in order to destroy Syria and Syrians."

Mekdad did not confirm or deny whether Syrian aircraft were behind the attack that killed the three Turkish soldiers but said that "if the Turks want to complain they should complain to themselves. What happened was inside the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic."

Since Syria's crisis began in March 2011, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government has been a strong supporter of Syrian rebels trying to remove President Bashar Assad from power.

Turkey sent ground troops into northern Syria in August to help Syrian opposition fighters battle both the Islamic State and U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces, which Ankara sees as an extension of the Kurdish insurgency in southeastern Turkey.

The Turkish troops are not fighting Syrian government forces, though Damascus has strongly objected to the military intervention.

On Saturday, Turkey's state-run news agency said a Turkish soldier was killed and three were wounded in an attack during an anti-Islamic State operation in northern Syria, raising to five the number of Turkish troops killed in Syria last week. It said the dead and wounded soldiers were returned to Turkey.

The rising Turkish-Syrian tension came as Syrian troops captured Aleppo's Hanano district days after government forces and their allies opened an offensive involving deadly street battles in the area.

The army said troops "have seized full control" of the eastern district in Syria's largest city.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said troops now control most of the district, adding that Hanano was the first Aleppo neighborhood to fall into the hands of rebels in 2012.

Syrian state media said rebel shelling of west Aleppo killed three people and wounded 15, adding that about 150 residents of east Aleppo were able to leave the besieged area of 275,000 people on Saturday.

The Observatory said that since the government offensive resumed on east Aleppo on Nov. 15, 357 people have been killed in the city and in nearby villages and towns.

The Observatory also reported that deals have been reached to evacuate fighters from the Tal and Khan al-Shih suburbs of the capital, Damascus. It said hundreds of fighters from both suburbs will be evacuated to the northwestern province of Idlib, a rebel stronghold.

The two areas have been subjected to government attacks for weeks.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon said a U.S. sailor who died in Syria on Thanksgiving was from northern Virginia and was a member of a bomb-disposal unit.

The Defense Department identified the sailor Friday as Senior Chief Petty Officer Scott Dayton. He was 42 years old and lived in Woodbridge, Va.

Dayton was killed by an improvised bomb Thursday in northern Syria. He was part of a multinational force fighting the Islamic State in the region.

Dayton was assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Two, based in Virginia Beach.

Information for this article was contributed by Cinar Kiper and Albert Aji of The Associated Press.

A Section on 11/27/2016